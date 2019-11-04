It’s not far-fetched to say the Region has helped put IUPUI cross country on the map.
With seven runners from the area on the roster and a legendary coach from Valparaiso, the Jaguars are been turning heads through the chutes these days.
“It’s a great part of the state for recruiting,” said coach Chuck Koeppen, a Valparaiso High grad. “I think the (Indiana) Dunes is a reason and also competing in the Duneland Conference is another.
“There’s some great trails up there and I’m sure that has a lot to do with the competitiveness. Even when I was at Valpo — we were third in state my senior year — but you have Portage, Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte, they are always going at it. It’s just a great area of the state for cross country.”
Koeppen has seven area runners on the roster, including Morgan Twp. product and standout Ben Savage. The team’s top runner helped the squad to an impressive showing at the Under Armour Pre-Nationals in Terre Haute on Oct. 19. IUPUI took home first-place honors in the White Race with Savage finishing 10th overall in a loaded field. The Jaguars beat teams such as Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Oklahoma in a 20-team meet.
“Ben is one of those lunch-pail guys,” Koeppen said. “He goes to work every day and has really turned himself into a top-notch collegiate runner. He’s obviously our No. 1 man.”
Lucas Rhed (Chesterton) is also one of the top runners on the team.
“Lucas has transformed himself into not only a middle distance, 800-(meter) guy, but into a good cross country runner,” Koeppen said. “He’s a real leader on our team.”
Other locals include Mitchell Gits (LaPorte), Dakota Merkel (LaPorte), Austin Ohm (Illiana Christian), Josh Whitaker (Crown Point) and Brandon Will (Portage).
You have free articles remaining.
Koeppen spent 37 years coaching boys and girls at Carmel High School before taking over the IUPUI program 11 years ago. In high school his teams dominated, including 23 IHSAA state titles, finishing in the top two 39 times, and claiming 60 sectionals, 52 regionals and 29 semistate titles.
On Saturday, IUPUI won its first ever Horizon League title in Highland Heights, Ky., with Savage finishing 12th, Whitaker 44th and Rhed 59th.
The Jaguars, who scored 53 points, beat runner-up Oakland (72) and Youngstown State (77) in the nine-team field.
Koeppen was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year.
Football
Tiffin University’s Charlie Cleveland (EC Central) had five tackles, two sacks and 2 ½ tackles for loss in a 63-35 victory over Lake Erie. The Dragons are 7-1 on the season.
Volleyball
Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager (Valparaiso) was named the Mid American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week.
The junior outside hitter had 43 kills in two matches, including 24 against Kent State. Bontrager has registered double-digit kills in a career-high 15-straight games. She is the first member of the team to hit the 300-kill mark (335) and is just 125 kills away from ranking 10th in school history for kills in a single season.