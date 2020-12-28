REGION COLLEGIANS: Jefferson plays the game “the right way”

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson is the punch-the-clock kind of player.

His shift starts when the ball is tipped. He doesn’t take a lunch or stop for breaks.

He’s in it to win it.

“His activity on the glass, defense, his leadership in the huddle. We aren’t going to realize how good he is and how valuable he is to the program until he’s no longer here,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of Jefferson, an EC Central product.

“He plays the game the right way; he doesn’t care who gets the credit, he just wants to win.”

What sums up Jefferson best: He had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists — just shy of an impressive triple-double — in the team’s 94-76 victory over St. John’s on Dec. 17.

“Some people — I don’t think they pay attention to all DJ does,” McDermott said, “but as a coaching staff we recognize that. We’re not the team we were a year ago (24-7 record) or now without him.”

Jefferson does a little bit of everything for the Bluejays (7-2). He is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. As a forward, he’s also second on the team in assists with 28.