REGION COLLEGIANS: Jefferson plays the game “the right way”

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson is the punch-the-clock kind of player.
His shift starts when the ball is tipped. He doesn’t take a lunch or stop for breaks.
He’s in it to win it.
“His activity on the glass, defense, his leadership in the huddle. We aren’t going to realize how good he is and how valuable he is to the program until he’s no longer here,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of Jefferson, an EC Central product.
“He plays the game the right way; he doesn’t care who gets the credit, he just wants to win.”
What sums up Jefferson best: He had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists — just shy of an impressive triple-double — in the team’s 94-76 victory over St. John’s on Dec. 17.
“Some people — I don’t think they pay attention to all DJ does,” McDermott said, “but as a coaching staff we recognize that. We’re not the team we were a year ago (24-7 record) or now without him.”
Jefferson does a little bit of everything for the Bluejays (7-2). He is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. As a forward, he’s also second on the team in assists with 28.
“I know I’m not the guy who is going to get 30 (points) every game, but a defensive stop, multiple rebounds, just anything to encourage my teammates,” Jefferson said. “I’m a senior, I just try to help out the younger guys the best I can.
“I’m not the best scorer, but I can try to be the best teammate.”
Jefferson, a transfer from New Mexico, landed quite nicely on his feet at Creighton. He’s played in 65 career games with 54 starts in three seasons. His blue-collar career stats sum up what he brings to the table: 8.3 points., 4.9 rebounds., 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
“In high school I was ‘the guy’. I’ve had some talks with Coach Mac and those talks have really helped me (develop as a player),” Jefferson said. “I embrace rebounding and with my athleticism, I can help out in so many ways on both ends of the floor.”
In other men’s college basketball news, University of Montevallo’s Caleb Coleman (Hammond) had 12 points, four rebounds, and three blocks in the team’s 75-72 victory over the University of West Georgia on Dec. 9. The Division II school is located in Montevallo, Ala. Coleman, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior, transferred in from Division I Prairie A&M.
• Davenport University’s Jairus Stevens (Merrillville) transferred in from Division II Tiffin University. The senior forward averaged 17.5 points per game and finished third in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) in scoring. Stevens led the Dragons in both field goal percentage (52.2) and rebounds (7.7) last season. Davenport, also a Division II school, opens play on Jan. 8.
Women’s basketball
Tuskegee (Alabama) University’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) finished the 2019-20 campaign tied for second in scoring (13.0 ppg.) and first in rebounding (8.5 rpg.) for the Division II school. The Tigers, who finished 17-14 last season, tip off their season on Jan. 9.
• Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) qualified as a member of Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society with a cumulative grade-point average above 3.4. The senior standout and reigning ACC Player of the Year leads the Cardinals (5-0) in scoring (21.0 ppg) and assists (4.6 apg).
• University of Indianapolis junior Mya Scheidt (Crown Point) has started all six games this season. Scheidt is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. She’s also second on the team with 17 assists.
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.