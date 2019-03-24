Indiana freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Litwicki earned the first save of his collegiate career during a doubleheader with Canisius.
Litwicki, a freshman and Lake Central graduate who missed the 2018 season in Bloomington because of Tommy John surgery, earned a three-inning save in a 16-5 victory over Canisius in Game 2 on March 16. In those three innings, he gave up five hits, three earned runs and a walk. He also registered three strikeouts.
It was his second outing of the season. Litwicki also tossed an inning during an 11-0 loss at Tennessee on Feb. 23.
Ferrari shows off her speed
Makayla Ferrari went 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts during a recent 6-4 victory for Indiana’s softball team.
The Valparaiso graduate and Indiana sophomore outfielder stole a season-high two bases in the win over Ohio in the second game of the day on March 17. She also scored an insurance run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly. Indiana was ranked No. 19 at the time.
In Game 1 that day, Ferrari scored on a sac fly after entering the game as a pinch-runner in the second inning. Indiana blew out St. Francis 13-6 in that contest. The Hoosiers were 25-6 after that weekend, entering Big Ten play.
Murphy twins shine as Drake hoops season ends
Twins Anthony and Tremell Murphy, who are Griffith graduates, had strong performances in the final games of the season for the Drake men’s basketball team. Drake saw its season end with an 80-73 overtime loss at Southern Utah on Friday in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.
The 6-foot-5 junior guard Anthony Murphy finished the season with 13 points against Southern Utah.
Tremell Murphy played a season-high 40 minutes in the game against Southern Utah, recording a double-double with a season-high 11 rebounds, 10 points and three steals.
In the 78-62 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal victory over Illinois State, Anthony Murphy recorded a double-double with a season-high 16 points, 10 rebounds. He added four steals and a season-high four assists. His 10 rebounds tied his season-high.
Tremell Murphy scored a season-high 26 points against Illinois State to go with seven rebounds and two steals.
Tremell Murphy, a 6-6 forward, tied the MVC tournament semifinal against UNI with a layup with 8 seconds remaining, but Drake lost 60-58 when UNI scored the winning basket with two seconds left. Tremell Murphy finished that game shooting 5-for-10 with 13 points. Anthony Murphy went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 for 5 at the free-throw line for his 16-point, 10-rebound effort.
Drake finished the season 24-10 with the third-most wins in program history.
Decker finishes hoops season with academic honors
DePauw sophomore forward Ken Decker is one of 189 student-athletes at the university to be named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll with at least a 3.40 GPA for the 2018 fall semester.
Decker, a Crown Point graduate, played in 27 games and started 11 for the men’s basketball program this season. The Tigers finished 17-10 with a season-ending 73-52 loss to Wooster in the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Feb. 22.
Decker finished the year averaging 14.3 minutes per game with 5.9 points per game — up from 4.4 points per game last year. He made 29 of 31 free throws, which equates to 93.5 percent.
Decker grabbed a career-high five rebounds at Hiram on Feb. 1 and scored a career-high 20 points versus Principia on Nov. 17.