REGION COLLEGIANS: LaPorte’s Greg Tonagel churning out winners at Indiana Wesleyan
REGION COLLEGIANS: LaPorte’s Greg Tonagel churning out winners at Indiana Wesleyan

Greg Tonagel doesn’t have a crystal ball. It just seems like it.

The former LaPorte and Valparaiso University basketball standout has continued to churn out successful seasons year after year at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Under Tonagel, Indiana Wesleyan has won three NAIA Division II National Championships (2014, 2016, and 2018). He’s also guided the Wildcats to 11 Crossroads League titles.

“We are at a point where the culture here recruits players who really want to be here,” Tonagel said. “When you get a group of guys that are fully bought in, you can build a special team. We have a niche and realize that we are not for everybody. But when we find the kids that fit, we have the potential for something special.”

Tonagel’s team is off to a 13-0 start and averaging 104 points per game this season. The Wildcats are beating teams by an average of 32 points a contest.

“We have transitioned to a more weighted approach towards offense I would say,” Tonagel said. “Not to say we don’t value the defensive end, I just think we found a balance that players really love playing in while also giving our team the best chance to succeed.”

Into his 16th season at the helm, Tonagel has never had a losing campaign at IWU. His first season, in 2005-06, was the only time a team didn’t win at least 20 games (17-13).

Tonagel doesn’t have much down time off the hardwood, either. The 1998 LaPorte grad and his wife, Amy, have six children.

In other men’s basketball news, Bethel University’s Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso) had 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the team’s 92-88 victory over Indiana University-Northwest.

• Drake University’s Northwest Indiana invasion continues into the 2020-21 season. In an 80-70 road victory over Kansas State, five area players pitched in for the Bulldogs. Tremell Murphy (Griffith) had 12 points and seven rebounds, Shanquan Hemphill (Michigan City) had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) had nine points and eight assists. D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) added six points and five assists, while Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) had nine points. Wilkins matched a career-high with 19 points in a win against Omaha (Neb.).

Women’s basketball

Indiana University-South Bend’s Rachael Robards (Lake Central) had a team-high 15 points — all on 3 pointers — in the team’s 62-52 season-opening victory over Indiana University-Northwest. Robards, a junior, started all 29 games last season and led the team with 136 rebounds.

• Butler freshman Abby Stoddard (Crown Point) scored her first collegiate point with a free throw and added a steal in the team’s loss to Creighton on Dec. 6.

Football

Indiana University is having a memorable season, including cracking the top 10 for the first time since 1969. Senior kicker Jared Smolar (Valparaiso) has 39 kickoffs this season with a 62-yard average and 19 touchbacks for the Hoosiers (6-1). Redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron Williams (Andrean) has appeared in three games.

Fall Sports

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC teams for the fall. Student athletes must carry a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. Earlham’s Noah Scherf (Michigan City, cross country), Manchester’s Lucas Fontanez (Lowell, cross country) and Dakota Goetz (Lowell, volleyball), Rose-Hulman’s John Hruska (Valparaiso, football), and Jenna Voticke (Hanover Central, volleyball) and Franklin College’s Armani Christopher (Calumet, football) all made the team.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Greg Tonagel

Greg Tonagel has won three national titles at Indiana Wesleyan.

 Provided by Indiana Weslyan

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

West Side star, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

