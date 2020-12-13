REGION COLLEGIANS: LaPorte’s Greg Tonagel churning out winners at Indiana Wesleyan

Greg Tonagel doesn’t have a crystal ball. It just seems like it.

The former LaPorte and Valparaiso University basketball standout has continued to churn out successful seasons year after year at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Under Tonagel, Indiana Wesleyan has won three NAIA Division II National Championships (2014, 2016, and 2018). He’s also guided the Wildcats to 11 Crossroads League titles.

“We are at a point where the culture here recruits players who really want to be here,” Tonagel said. “When you get a group of guys that are fully bought in, you can build a special team. We have a niche and realize that we are not for everybody. But when we find the kids that fit, we have the potential for something special.”

Tonagel’s team is off to a 13-0 start and averaging 104 points per game this season. The Wildcats are beating teams by an average of 32 points a contest.

“We have transitioned to a more weighted approach towards offense I would say,” Tonagel said. “Not to say we don’t value the defensive end, I just think we found a balance that players really love playing in while also giving our team the best chance to succeed.”