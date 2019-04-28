Indiana sophomore right-handed pitcher Connor Manous pitched three scoreless innings in relief in a 9-3 victory over Ball State to help the No. 23 Hoosiers improve to a 28-13 overall.
Manous, a Munster graduate, allowed only one hit and struck out a season-high five batters in the game Wednesday. He also didn’t walk anyone as Indiana got its 11th victory in the past 12 games.
On April 14, Manous also pitched two scoreless relief innings, striking out a team-high four batters in a 6-5, 10-inning victory over Evansville.
The victory helped Indiana complete the series sweep of No. 35-RPI Evansville. Manous was the first reliever in a game that saw a total of seven Indiana pitchers.
Two days prior, Manous pitched one inning of relief for a combined shutout with Pauly Milto as the Hoosiers earned a 5-0 win over Evansville.
Through 19 appearances on the mound this season, Manous is 1-0 with one save, a 2.27 ERA, eight earned runs, nine walks and 24 strikeouts in 31.2 innings, surpassing his mark last year of 14 strikeouts for the season.
LaFreniere provides walk-off hit for Indiana Tech softball
Kari LaFreniere came through with the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Indiana Tech softball team a 6-5 victory over conference-rival Rochester College.
The freshman outfielder and Chesterton graduate helped her team sweep Rochester College in a doubleheader April 6. She went 2-for-6 with the walk-off RBI-single to left field coming on the first pitch. In a five-inning, 8-0 victory in Game 2, LaFreniere went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.
In a doubleheader April 10 against Concordia University (Michigan), LaFreniere went 1-for-2 with two runs, one RBI, a home run and two walks in the second game, which was stopped because of darkness. She went 3-for-4 in Game 1 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 9-7 loss. She was also honored with the No. 1 spot in the NAIA’s Top Plays of the Week for April 4.
Local grads perform well with DePauw baseball
Grant Rademacher took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a season-high 13 batters in a 2-0 victory for DePauw baseball on April 13.
The senior pitcher and Munster graduate tossed a season-high eight innings, allowing just one hit and no runs in the win over Kenyon.
In the second game against Kenyon that day, a 9-7 DePauw loss, sophomore outfielder and Crown Point graduate Charlie Patrick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Back on April 9, Patrick drove in a season-high six runs during his 2-for-5 day at the plate. He hit two home runs in the 12-8 win against Franklin.
Rademacher started Game 1 at Hiram on April 20, getting the no-decision with 6.1 innings pitched and eight strikeouts. DePauw swept the day with 13-9 and 9-4 victories. In Game 2, Patrick went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a pair of doubles and one RBI.
Through 31 games this season, Patrick had six home runs, 33 RBIs and a .325 batting average. Rademacher has recorded nine appearances on the mound (eight starts), a 3-2 record, 3.72 ERA with 46 innings and 61 strikeouts, matching his strikeout tally from last season in 11 appearances.