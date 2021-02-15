REGION COLLEGIANS: Merrillville's Cameron Wilbon finds his niche at Robert Morris

Game on the line and a clutch play is needed.

Dial up Robert Morris University’s Cameron Wilbon, a Merrillville grad.

Down 58-56 against Youngstown State on Feb. 6, Wilbon netted a floater in the lane with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Even though the Colonials eventually lost the game 70-66, Wilbon’s efforts impressed RMU head coach Andrew Toole.

“One of our team mottos is grit, and Cam certainly embodies that,” Toole said. “He understands the effort required to play at the NCAA Division I level, and he translates that success to the court.”

The wins haven’t been easy for the Colonials (4-12, 3-10 Horizon League), but Wilbon punches the clock and brings his lunch pail to each and every contest.

He does a little bit of everything for the team, including scoring (5.1 ppg), rebounding (3.7 rpg), and brings it on both ends of the court for the school, located near Pittsburgh.

“Cam has done a great job on the defensive end,” Toole said. “As a program we take pride in sustaining our level of defensive effort, and he’s done a nice job of being a role model for the other guys and shows them how important it is to play defense.”