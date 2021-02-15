REGION COLLEGIANS: Merrillville's Cameron Wilbon finds his niche at Robert Morris

Game on the line and a clutch play is needed.
Dial up Robert Morris University’s Cameron Wilbon, a Merrillville grad.
Down 58-56 against Youngstown State on Feb. 6, Wilbon netted a floater in the lane with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Even though the Colonials eventually lost the game 70-66, Wilbon’s efforts impressed RMU head coach Andrew Toole.
“One of our team mottos is grit, and Cam certainly embodies that,” Toole said. “He understands the effort required to play at the NCAA Division I level, and he translates that success to the court.”
The wins haven’t been easy for the Colonials (4-12, 3-10 Horizon League), but Wilbon punches the clock and brings his lunch pail to each and every contest.
He does a little bit of everything for the team, including scoring (5.1 ppg), rebounding (3.7 rpg), and brings it on both ends of the court for the school, located near Pittsburgh.
“Cam has done a great job on the defensive end,” Toole said. “As a program we take pride in sustaining our level of defensive effort, and he’s done a nice job of being a role model for the other guys and shows them how important it is to play defense.”
Wilbon, a junior guard, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury. Now he’s a regular in the rotation, which includes eight players averaging over five points a game.
“Despite missing last year, I think Cam has taken what he learned as a freshman in our rotation as well as the time spent on the sidelines to have a positive impact,” Toole said. “Cam does the little things for us, and it’s really great to have him back on the court.
Football
Saint Xavier’s Patrick Olson (Valparaiso) had a sack and two tackles for loss in the team’s 19-12 season-opening victory over Saint Francis (Joliet) on Feb. 6.
Wrestling
Manchester’s Matt Neff (LaPorte) had a pair of victories in the 174-pound division on Feb. 6 against Trine.
Women’s basketball
Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPNW Player of the Week after her stellar performances against NC State, Boston College and Notre Dame.
The senior guard averaged 26.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. Evans shot 44 percent from the field, hit 12-of-27 from 3-point range, and the conference’s leading free-throw shooter was 13-of-14 from the line.
The missed free throw ended a streak of 43 consecutive makes, dating back to Dec. 6, 2020.
Evans tied a career-high with 29 points against NC State and added 27 against Notre Dame.
It marks the second time this season that Evans has been named ACC Player of the Week.
Evans, the reigning and Preseason ACC Player of the Year, leads the conference in scoring at 20.8 points per game. Additionally, the Gary native has tallied 16 20-point games this year, double the total of the next closest ACC player.
• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks.
She was one rebound shy of going 3-for-3 on double-doubles during a busy stretch. Kreykes averaged 27.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per outing. She also added nine steals, six assists, and two blocks.
The senior guard is in the top 10 in scoring in the NAIA national rankings (22.9 ppg) and 17th in rebounding (10.9 rpg).
Men’s indoor track
Manchester’s Joe Garling (Hanover Central) was the winner in the weight throw with a personal-best toss of 15.08 meters (49 feet, 5 3/4 inches) against Rose-Hulman.
His mark currently leads the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and stands as the fifth-best mark in the weight row in the Manchester record books.
For his efforts, Garling was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week.
• Grand Valley State’s Makiyah Smallwood (Michigan City) was first in the 60 hurdles (8.10 seconds) at the Snowdown Showdown on Feb. 6.
Women’s indoor track
Western Michigan’s Annalise James (Lowell) was sixth in the mile and 10th in the 800 meters at the 17 th Annual Akron Invitational.
Teammate Madison Ochs (Chesterton) was seventh in the weight throw.
• Louisville’s Victoria Farley (Portage) had her best throw of the season in the shot put with 14.4 meters (46-4 3/4) for fifth place at the Doc Hale Elite at Virginia Tech on Feb. 6.
Farley was sixth in the weight throw at the Notre Dame Invitational.
• Manchester’s Tanner Greenholt (Lowell) placed second in the shot put against Rose-Hulman. The freshman had a final mark of 10.02 meters (32-10 ½).
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.