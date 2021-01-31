 Skip to main content
REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City grad Rob Howard back with medical redshirt for senior campaign
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City grad Rob Howard back with medical redshirt for senior campaign

The saying goes: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Rob Howard is a prime example.

The Illinois-Chicago senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. He also missed a handful of games this season while he was still healing up.

That redshirt season sure came in handy for the Michigan City product, who has been impressive in his return to the hardwood.

Howard’s return to the court on Dec. 13 showed how hungry he was to get back to action. He scored 11 points off the bench — in just 11 minutes of play — in the team’s 77-66 loss to Loyola. In just 11 games, including 10 starts, he’s averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

“We’re really looking forward to having him in the rotation and Rob really gives a different dynamic to our team,” UIC head coach Luke Yaklich said.

Howard had 18 points on Jan. 16 in just 21 minutes of action in an overtime win over Robert Morris, and tied his career high with three blocks against Youngstown State.

“He’s amazing,” Yaklich said. “He’s a competitor. When he wasn’t playing, he’s the guy in the locker room or the huddle getting guys jacked up.”

Last season, Howard started 17 games and averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds before he was injured. Now the 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior gives the Flames (8-7) a tough presence inside and also a guy capable of hitting a 3-pointer. The big man actually has a nice touch from downtown, hitting 16-of-33 3-pointers.

“Rob’s a team guy and a hard worker,” Yaklich said. “He’s a guy who really worked hard to get back.

“He plays hard and he always plays physical.”

In other men’s college basketball news,

• Drake’s Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) was named to the Lou Henson Award mid-season watchlist, CollegeInsider.com announced.

The award is given annually to the top mid-major player in Division I.

Penn, a junior guard, is averaging 13.0 points and 5.2 assists per game for the unbeaten Bulldogs (15-0).

Wrestling

Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton) went 2-0 at 194 pounds in the team’s losses to Penn State and Indiana.

• Indiana University’s Donnell Washington (Portage) beat No. 5-ranked Carter Starocci of Penn State at 174 pounds on Saturday. Washington had a takedown and four-point near fall 40 seconds into the first period and led 10-1 at one point of the match before holding on for a 10-9 decision. Washington, a sophomore, also added a pin in the final 18 seconds of the third period against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers are coached by Griffith product Angel Escobedo, a four-time state champ in high school and national champion with the Hoosiers.

Women’s basketball

Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week after a stellar effort on the hardwood.

The senior guard averaged 23 points a game in wins over both ACC foes Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Evans played in all 80 minutes in the two games, shooting 40.5% from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. She also averaged 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Evans leads the ACC in scoring at 19.5 points per game and is fourth in assists at 4.5 per contest. She also ranks second in the ACC with a 93.5 free-throw percentage and is fifth in 3-pointers made (37).

Women’s bowling

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Samantha Bugno (Highland) averaged 185.6 pins per game and was 34th overall as the team finished seventh at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite in St. Louis.

• Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was 16th overall with 552 pins (179-202-171) as the team finished as the runner-up in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Jamboree.

Softball

Saint Xavier’s Tori Keilman (Bishop Noll) provided all the offense with a two-run homer in a 2-0 victory over Concordia University (Mich.).

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

