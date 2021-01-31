REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City grad Rob Howard back with medical redshirt for senior campaign

The saying goes: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Rob Howard is a prime example.

The Illinois-Chicago senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. He also missed a handful of games this season while he was still healing up.

That redshirt season sure came in handy for the Michigan City product, who has been impressive in his return to the hardwood.

Howard’s return to the court on Dec. 13 showed how hungry he was to get back to action. He scored 11 points off the bench — in just 11 minutes of play — in the team’s 77-66 loss to Loyola. In just 11 games, including 10 starts, he’s averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

“We’re really looking forward to having him in the rotation and Rob really gives a different dynamic to our team,” UIC head coach Luke Yaklich said.

Howard had 18 points on Jan. 16 in just 21 minutes of action in an overtime win over Robert Morris, and tied his career high with three blocks against Youngstown State.

“He’s amazing,” Yaklich said. “He’s a competitor. When he wasn’t playing, he’s the guy in the locker room or the huddle getting guys jacked up.”