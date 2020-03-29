REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City’s Daniel Armstrong leaps to fourth straight Big East title

Women’s basketball

Women's basketball

William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) was named to the NAIA Division I All-America honorable mention list.

The senior guard averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists as the team went 25-7 before the season was canceled.

Pennington shot 45.6% from the field and 45.5% on 3-pointers. She was also an 84% free-throw shooter and committed only 63 turnovers all season, which ranked her 12th in the nation in the NAIA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.37). She was also 18th in the nation in assists per game and 20th in free-throw percentage.

Softball

University of Texas senior ace Miranda Elish (Crown Point) had the program ranked No. 1 in the country in a final rankings release of the Softball America poll for the first time in program history.

Elish was a horse in the circle for the Longhorns (24-3). The Oregon transfer won two Big 12 Player or Pitcher of the Week awards, while leading the league in pitching wins (11). Elish was 11-3 in the circle with a 1.25 ERA to go with 96 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .370 with seven doubles, four homers and 19 RBIs.