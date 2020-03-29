REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City’s Daniel Armstrong leaps to fourth straight Big East title
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Michigan City’s Daniel Armstrong leaps to fourth straight Big East title

  Updated
Daniel Armstrong is pretty darn consistent.

The Michigan City product and Marquette senior recently won his fourth consecutive Big East Conference indoor high jump championship.

Armstrong won with a mark of 2.10 meters and helped the team finish runner-up with 163 points to team champion Villanova (186).

Men’s basketball

Northern Illinois senior standout Eugene German (21st Century) was named to the Lou Henson All-America Team by CollegeInsider.com, becoming the first Huskie to earn the All-America honor in 34 years.

Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped

The program’s all-time leading scorer, German finished his career with 2,203 points, which were the fifth-most in Mid-American Conference history. German led the league in scoring and was 24th nationally at 20.5 points per game.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named to the 2020 NAIA All-America Team by the national office.

The junior standout led the Warriors to a No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Coaches Top 10 poll and also the program’s third straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season title.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Hobart’s Carey rolling winners at Indiana Tech

Carey led the Warriors with a 200.2 average, to five team titles and three individual wins while also earning WHAC Player of the Year.

Women’s basketball

William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) was named to the NAIA Division I All-America honorable mention list.

The senior guard averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists as the team went 25-7 before the season was canceled.

Pennington shot 45.6% from the field and 45.5% on 3-pointers. She was also an 84% free-throw shooter and committed only 63 turnovers all season, which ranked her 12th in the nation in the NAIA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.37). She was also 18th in the nation in assists per game and 20th in free-throw percentage.

Softball

University of Texas senior ace Miranda Elish (Crown Point) had the program ranked No. 1 in the country in a final rankings release of the Softball America poll for the first time in program history.

Elish was a horse in the circle for the Longhorns (24-3). The Oregon transfer won two Big 12 Player or Pitcher of the Week awards, while leading the league in pitching wins (11). Elish was 11-3 in the circle with a 1.25 ERA to go with 96 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .370 with seven doubles, four homers and 19 RBIs.

• Notre Dame’s Alexis Holloway (Crown Point) had a team-best eight wins before the season was canceled. The junior standout had a team-high 83 2/3 innings pitched with 72 strikeouts. She had a 1.09 ERA with five complete games and two saves. At the plate, she hit .294.

• University of Illinois-Chicago’s Marley Hanlon (Hanover Central) had a 1-0 record with 12 innings pitched and seven strikeouts this spring.

• Concordia University (Chicago) sophomore Claire Urchell (Lake Central) was hitting .333 this spring.

• Maggie Ballentine (Crown Point) was off to a great spring at Denison University (Ohio). The true freshman had started all nine games in the infield with five hits, four runs, a double and RBI.

Baseball

Franklin College’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) was hitting a team-best .500 and also first on the squad with 12 RBIs and a .800 slugging percentage.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

