Michigan City product Kylie Filipiak has no need for the rewind button.
It’s on just "play" these days.
A year ago at this time, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi volleyball team was struggling. The team started the season 0-7 and never recovered in finishing 9-21.
Fast forward to 2019 and it’s been a world of difference. The Islanders are 18-11 overall and 11-5 in the Southland Conference.
A big reason why has been Filipiak’s leadership.
“Kylie has really matured into a consistent starting role for us and is consistently one of our hardest working student-athletes,” Islanders coach Steve Greene said. “I’m really proud of how her game has improved in serve receiving, blocking, and serving — in addition to her strength, which has always been attacking.”
Filipiak, a sophomore, is third on the team in both kills (222) and total points (247).
The Islanders just came off an eight-game winning streak and are 10-2 since Oct. 5.
“Kylie’s been a big part of our success,” Greene said. “Her passing and overall game has really improved, which helps push her teammates to keep improving as well.”
The Islanders enter the Southland Conference tournament tied for third with Northwestern State behind conference unbeaten Stephen F. Austin.
“Kylie is definitely a coach’s dream with her desire to improve and compete every day,” Greene said. “I am so thankful that she chose to come here to be an Islander.”
Women’s soccer
Zivana Labovic (Marian Catholic) has signed to continue her career at Michigan State. The standout midfielder plays for Eclipse Select SC ECNL and has a Top Drawer Soccer ranking of No. 13 in the Midwest Region.
“Zivana comes to us from one of the top clubs in the nation,” Michigan State coach Tom Saxton told msuspartans.com. “She is an outstanding play-making midfielder with great leadership qualities.
“Zivana is also an exceptional ball-winner with the potential to have an immediate impact.”
Football
Allegheny’s Josh Miller (Griffith) had an interception, pass breakup, and six tackles in a 24-14 victory over Wooster.
• Grand Valley State’s Aryuan Cain-Veasey (Michigan City) had a team-high 90 yards rushing in a 21-16 road loss to No. 2-ranked Ferris State.
Women’s basketball
Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) was named to the Wooden Award Top 30 Watch List.
The junior guard, who was the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Player of the Year, averaged 10.4 points and was eighth in the ACC with 4.0 assists per game.
Evans is currently leading the No. 9 Cardinals (3-0) in scoring at 18.3 points per game.
• William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 71-68 loss to Columbia (Missouri).
Pennington, who ranks 17 th in NAIA Division I in assists per game (5.67), has scored in double figures in each game this season.
Men’s soccer
Wabash’s Michael Tanchevski (Crown Point) was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
The senior anchored a back line that allowed just five goals in over 830 minutes of action (0.54 goals-against average) in league play.
Tanchevski’s efforts on defense included eight shutouts, while he also scored two goals and added an assist in conference play.
• Manchester University’s Josh Gonzalez (Portage) was named to the All-HCAC Second Team. Despite missing a third of the season with a knee injury, Gonzalez finished third in the league with eight goals. He led the Spartans in goals, points (16), shots (40) and shots on goal (25).
Wrestling
Wabash’s Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) was named the school’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
Champagne had four victories to claim the 125-pound title at the Millikin Open on Nov. 9.
Women’s cross country
Western Michigan’s Annalise James (Lowell) was third for the team, running a new 6K personal-time best of 22 minutes, 49.5 seconds at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
• Bowling Green’s Katerina Shuble (LaPorte) was second for the Falcons and Sarah Hunsley (Lake Central) was third overall for BGSU at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships.