REGION COLLEGIANS: MLB Draft hopeful Bobby Seymour has one of the best bats in baseball

Baseball is on hold right now, but Bobby Seymour has a bright future ahead of him.

The Mount Carmel graduate and St. John native was the 2019 ACC Player of the Year — just the seventh in Wake Forest program history.

He batted .377 last season as a sophomore and led the nation with 92 RBIs — the most for a NCAA Division I player since Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants did it for Florida State in 2008.

Of his 92 RBIs, Seymour delivered 45 of those with two outs.

“That’s unheard of,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “Two-out RBIs win games. I have never even heard of a season like Bobby had last year, let alone witnessed one.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound first baseman, whose sister Liz starred for Lake Central softball and George Mason University, had 20 doubles, nine homers and led the ACC in hitting (.377) by 16 points. He topped the league in hits (89) and batted .485 with runners in scoring position.

“Bobby brings intensity to the field every day,” Walter said. “He’s dedicated. He’s a relentless worker who never backs down from a challenge. He is a true pleasure to coach.