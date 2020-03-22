You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
REGION COLLEGIANS: MLB Draft hopeful Bobby Seymour has one of the best bats in baseball
alert urgent
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: MLB Draft hopeful Bobby Seymour has one of the best bats in baseball

{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball is on hold right now, but Bobby Seymour has a bright future ahead of him.

The Mount Carmel graduate and St. John native was the 2019 ACC Player of the Year — just the seventh in Wake Forest program history.

He batted .377 last season as a sophomore and led the nation with 92 RBIs — the most for a NCAA Division I player since Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants did it for Florida State in 2008.

Of his 92 RBIs, Seymour delivered 45 of those with two outs.

“That’s unheard of,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “Two-out RBIs win games. I have never even heard of a season like Bobby had last year, let alone witnessed one.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound first baseman, whose sister Liz starred for Lake Central softball and George Mason University, had 20 doubles, nine homers and led the ACC in hitting (.377) by 16 points. He topped the league in hits (89) and batted .485 with runners in scoring position.

“Bobby brings intensity to the field every day,” Walter said. “He’s dedicated. He’s a relentless worker who never backs down from a challenge. He is a true pleasure to coach.

“He’s not very vocal — he’s a lead-by-example guy — but he’s a fierce competitor and gamer.”

Seymour was first-team All-ACC, a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American, Perfect Game Second Team All-American, Division I Baseball Third Team All-American and ABCA First Team All-Region. The slugger was slated to compete with the U.S. Collegiate National Team last summer before undergoing a season-ending appendectomy.

The MLB Draft hopeful is eligible for the 2020 edition and had one of the top 2019 campaigns in college baseball.

Before the NCAA shutdown of spring sports, Seymour was hitting .284 with 11 RBIs, three doubles and a homer through 18 games.

In other college baseball news:

• Saint Xavier University sophomore Joe Rycerz (Andrean) was hitting .318 before the NCAA shutdown of sports. Additionally, freshman Ryan Troxel (Valparaiso) picked up his first career save, while junior C.J. Gloff (Munster) saw action on the mound.

Men’s basketball

Drake’s Region connection helped contribute to a 20-14 finish this past season. Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) was the team’s second-leading scorer (12.0 ppg) and led the team in both steals (43) and assists (5.6 apg).

SPORTS DIGEST: Drake's Roman Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams

Anthony Murphy (Griffith) averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, respectively.

Region products lead Drake to upset of Northern Iowa, led by Roman Penn

D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, respectively. Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) led the team with 66 made 3-pointers and averaged 6.0 points per game.

REGION COLLEGIANS: It’s the Region’s plan at Drake

• Tallahassee Community College’s DeAndre Gholson (21st Century) finished the season averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the Eagles to the 2020 Panhandle Conference Championship and a FCSAA runner-up finish. The team, which finished 27-6, had an at-large bid to the 24-team NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gholson said on his Twitter account he has offers from Coastal Carolina, Milwaukee and Detroit.

• Eastern Florida State College’s Johnny Bernard (Merrillville) averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game. The team went 22-11 this past season.

• Indiana Wesleyan coach Greg Tonagel (LaPorte/Valparaiso University) led the program to its third straight Crossroads League Tournament Championship. The Wildcats (29-4) outscored their opponents in the league tournament by a combined 91 points — the largest margin in the last 15 years of Crossroads League Tournament play.

With the championship, Indiana Wesleyan has captured five Tournament of Championships in the Tonagel era.

Women’s basketball

University of St. Francis (Joliet) sophomore Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) earned Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) All-Academic recognition.

Charlesworth helped the Saints to a 29-5 record and final ranking of eighth in the nation in NAIA.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts