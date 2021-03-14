REGION COLLEGIANS: Tiara Jackson "new" and improved at Manchester

“To be honest, Tiara is better than advertised,” Dzurick said. “She’s a great teammate, she’s coachable, obviously very talented and I think she’d be the first to tell you she can be even better in all aspects of her game.

“I really don’t think she’s even reached the mid-point of her potential.”

In other women’s college basketball news,

• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

The senior guard was first in the conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game and third in rebounding at 10.9. Nationally, she was fifth and sixth, respectively, in those two categories.

Kreykes, who had 14 double-doubles in 21 games, added 2.7 steals per game and shot .423 percent from the field.

• Saint Francis (Joliet) was the No. 1 seed at the Indianapolis Bracket for the NAIA National Championship.

Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) has started 26 games and is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds, respectively. She leads the team with a 2.7 assists-to-turnovers ratio. The junior guard also leads the team in free-throw percentage (89 percent).