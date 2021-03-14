 Skip to main content
REGION COLLEGIANS: Tiara Jackson "new" and improved at Manchester
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Tiara Jackson "new" and improved at Manchester

EC Central product Tiara Jackson

EC Central product Tiara Jackson, left, led Manchester in points, rebounds, and blocks. She also topped the league in total rebounds with 162.

 Provided Photo

Tiara Jackson jumped into a phone booth and came out dressed like a super hero.

The EC Central product was only missing a cape as a freshman on the court at Manchester.

“We were outrebounded by 11 boards a game last season – with Tiara we reduced it to 1.8,” Manchester head coach Josh Dzurick said. “She was simply dominant on the offensive glass for us.

“She was a huge addition and difference maker for us.”

On Friday, Jackson, a 6-foot-1 forward, was named the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year.

“Tiara had an amazing season – she led us in points, rebounds, and blocks,” Dzurick said. “We had to regularly test for COVID – we did not routine practice or game schedule – and we had six weeks off after Thanksgiving.

“What she did was remarkable – let alone during a pandemic and as a first-year student athlete.”

Jackson averaged 10.8 points a game, shot 64 percent from the field, and led the HCAC in total rebounds with 162. She was third in the conference in rebounds per game (9.0), had six games of double-digit rebounds, and added 22 blocks and 14 steals.

Additionally, she was named to the All-HCAC Second Team.

“To be honest, Tiara is better than advertised,” Dzurick said. “She’s a great teammate, she’s coachable, obviously very talented and I think she’d be the first to tell you she can be even better in all aspects of her game.

“I really don’t think she’s even reached the mid-point of her potential.”

In other women’s college basketball news,

• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

The senior guard was first in the conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game and third in rebounding at 10.9. Nationally, she was fifth and sixth, respectively, in those two categories.

Kreykes, who had 14 double-doubles in 21 games, added 2.7 steals per game and shot .423 percent from the field.

• Saint Francis (Joliet) was the No. 1 seed at the Indianapolis Bracket for the NAIA National Championship.

Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) has started 26 games and is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds, respectively. She leads the team with a 2.7 assists-to-turnovers ratio. The junior guard also leads the team in free-throw percentage (89 percent).

Charlesworth had eight points, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes of action in the team’s 59-57 win over Shawnee State Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.

Men’s basketball

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson (EC Central) was named second team All-BIG EAST. The senior forward averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game during the regular season. Jefferson, who is shooting 55.3 percent from the field, is second on the team in rebounds, steals and assists.

• Grace’s Jake Wadding (Chesterton) was named second-team All-Crossroads League and also landed a spot on the All-Crossroads League Freshman Team.

Indiana Wesleyan coach Greg Tonagel (LaPorte/Valparaiso University) was named 2020-21 Crossroads League Coach of the Year.

Bethel’s Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso) was honorable mention.

• Manchester’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) was named honorable mention All-HCAC. The senior forward ranked second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game and was the team’s top rebounder at six boards a contest. Additionally, Hampton led the Spartans with 1.5 steals per game and added 1.8 assists a contest. Hampton scored over 20 points three different times and scored in double figures eight times.

Baseball

Wabash’s AJ Reid (Highland) went 3 for 7 with two runs scored, an RBI, and stolen base in a sweep of Spalding on Saturday.

Andrew Jumonville (Munster) added two hits and scored twice.

• DePauw’s Charlie Patrick (Crown Point) helped the team to a 3-0 week against Greenville. The senior went 5-for-12 (.417 average), scored four runs, drove in one, and stole two bases.

In the third game, he hit a leadoff homer in the eighth inning that triggered a four-run rally in an 8-7 victory.

• South Suburban’s Conner Tomasic (Lake Central) hit a three-run homer in a 13-7 victory over Southeastern (Ill.) on March 7.

Wrestling

Indiana’s Donnell Washington (Portage) finished sixth at 174 pounds at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Washington, in his first Big Ten tourney, also qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time.

• Wartsburg’s Kris Rumph (Portage) was the top seed in the nation at 141 pounds for the NWCA Division III National Wrestling Championships, which was held over the weekend. Rumph went 3-0 to reach the semifinals, including two major decisions.

Rumph finished as the national runner-up after falling 6-3 in the 141 championship.

Men’s soccer

Manchester’s Josh Gonzalez (Portage) scored on a penalty kick in the team’s victory over Franklin. The senior leads the team in scoring and shots on goal.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

