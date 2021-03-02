Region grads, Valparaiso duo earn All-MVC accolades

Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill were top contributors in a historic season for Drake, while Valparaiso's youth continues to shine as its program develops.
Penn and Hemphill, and Valpo's Ben Krikke and Sheldon Edwards were recognized for their regular-season performances on All-Missouri Valley Conference teams announced by the league on Tuesday. Teams and awards were voted on by a panel of 50 members, with a mix of coaches and sports information directors from each school, and a group of media members.
Hemphill, a Gary native and Michigan City graduate, was named Newcomer of the Year. He joined the Bulldogs as a transfer from Green Bay and averaged team-bests in points (14.1) and rebounds (6.3) per game. The senior has been out of the lineup since Feb. 10 due to a foot injury, yet was also named to the league's second team, all-newcomer team and all-defensive team.
Penn, a Bishop Noll graduate and Calumet City native, was selected first-team all-conference. The junior was second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game. He led the league in assists, averaging 5.5 per contest. He played in 24 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury three games before season's end.
Valparaiso earned a first-round bye in Arch Madness for the first time since joining the Missouri Valley Conference. The success, in large part, was due to sophomore Ben Krikke, who was selected third-team All-MVC.
Krikke scored a team-high 12.3 points per game, including a 13.1 per-game clip in conference play. He started all 27 games, was 14th in scoring and ninth in blocked shots (21) among league competitors.
Freshman Sheldon Edwards got better as the year went along, and was named to the league's all-freshman team. He averaged 7.8 points per game in 26 regular-season contests and improved to 8.3 per game in league play. Edwards made a team-high 32 3-pointers this season.
He becomes the third to represent Valparaiso on the all-freshman team. Last year it was Donovan Clay, and two years ago it was since-departed Javon Freeman-Liberty.
The panel of 50 members voted Loyola's Cameron Krutwig as Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year. Northern Iowa's Bowen Born was named Freshman of the Year. Loyola's Lucas Williamson is the Defensive Player of the Year and Drake's Joseph Yesufu is Sixth Man of the Year.