Region grads, Valparaiso duo earn All-MVC accolades

Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill were top contributors in a historic season for Drake, while Valparaiso's youth continues to shine as its program develops.

Penn and Hemphill, and Valpo's Ben Krikke and Sheldon Edwards were recognized for their regular-season performances on All-Missouri Valley Conference teams announced by the league on Tuesday. Teams and awards were voted on by a panel of 50 members, with a mix of coaches and sports information directors from each school, and a group of media members.

Hemphill, a Gary native and Michigan City graduate, was named Newcomer of the Year. He joined the Bulldogs as a transfer from Green Bay and averaged team-bests in points (14.1) and rebounds (6.3) per game. The senior has been out of the lineup since Feb. 10 due to a foot injury, yet was also named to the league's second team, all-newcomer team and all-defensive team.