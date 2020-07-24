Region minor leaguers finding ways to work out, practice without season

“It’s getting reads off a bat, being able to work on throws and hitting bases and even just seeing a ball go further than five feet and then into the cage,” Dedelow said. "It’s very big for us and our development."

Oil City stadium was an easy, central location with nice facilities for the players to utilize.

“We want to come here,” DeYoung said. “Just being in the stadium they at least feel like they’re at their home fields, taking BP in a nice atmosphere.”

Dedelow finished last season at High-A Winston-Salem. Since the shutdown he has been working out and finding fields, and players, to hit and throw with to stay in shape for fall ball or next season, but he said seeing live pitching, even if it’s in a cage, goes great lengths.

“Not playing the whole entire year potentially is a scary thought,” Dedelow said. “You don’t want to regress, you always want to get better and better. It’s a little discouraging but you just gotta work through it.”

DeYoung still works with 11 hitters from the White Sox organization, but is able to work from home this year, something he hasn’t been able to do much over the last seven years.