Region minor leaguers finding ways to work out, practice without season

WHITING — Devin DeYoung had assumed there would be no Minor League Baseball season before there was an official announcement, but it didn't lessen the blow.
There would be no games, but the Lake Central grad, now bench coach for the White Sox Double-A affiliate Birmingham Barons, still found a way to bring baseball to minor league players.
“I’m in this business, because I’m addicted to it,” DeYoung said. “I’m not feeding my addiction, so this is how I’m supplementing it.”
On Friday, DeYoung helped organize a work out at Oil City Stadium in Whiting with Red Sox minor leaguer and former Gary SouthShore Railcat Ryan Fitzgerald, where players were able to field and take live batting practice.
Minor league players from Illinois and Northwest Indiana, stuck in a year without affiliated baseball, gathered for the work out as Major League Baseball prepared for opening day weekend.
Players stood around wearing gear from their organizations — one wore an Orioles shirt, another sported a Royals batting practice jacket — chatting and watching batting practice amid a laid-back atmosphere.
Craig Dedelow, a Munster grad drafted by the White Sox out of Indiana University in 2017, said practicing outside was extremely helpful.
“It’s getting reads off a bat, being able to work on throws and hitting bases and even just seeing a ball go further than five feet and then into the cage,” Dedelow said. "It’s very big for us and our development."
Oil City stadium was an easy, central location with nice facilities for the players to utilize.
“We want to come here,” DeYoung said. “Just being in the stadium they at least feel like they’re at their home fields, taking BP in a nice atmosphere.”
Dedelow finished last season at High-A Winston-Salem. Since the shutdown he has been working out and finding fields, and players, to hit and throw with to stay in shape for fall ball or next season, but he said seeing live pitching, even if it’s in a cage, goes great lengths.
“Not playing the whole entire year potentially is a scary thought,” Dedelow said. “You don’t want to regress, you always want to get better and better. It’s a little discouraging but you just gotta work through it.”
DeYoung still works with 11 hitters from the White Sox organization, but is able to work from home this year, something he hasn’t been able to do much over the last seven years.
He works, giving lessons at Thrive Sport and Fitness. Players like Dedelow and White Sox prospect DJ Gladney come to work with him, providing a place for players to work out.
The minor league season this year has been surrounded by uncertainty. Dedelow said he was waiting for a call letting him know if there would be a season at all.
“We were kind of in limbo waiting around, just like the rest of the world,” DeYoung said.
The players stayed hopeful and were ready to head out within two days. Ultimately, the season was canceled on June 30, but the uncertainty didn’t end.
The White Sox promised to pay their minor league players $400 per month, but Dedelow isn’t sure how long those checks will be coming in for. Other teams, like the Oakland Athletics, announced they wouldn’t pay their players before flipping sides and signing pay stubs.
Dedelow said he’s lucky to be staying at home, where he doesn’t have to pay rent, and his mom cooks meals. Some of his teammates are doing DoorDash deliveries for extra cash.
“I’m just ecstatic we have a platform for these guys to be able to play a little bit,” DeYoung said. “It’s definitely frustrating for all these players because they ramped up and now they’re stuck.”
Dedelow’s round of batting practice finished with a ball off the right-center field wall. The next pitch, hit in the same direction, traveled 20 feet further over the fence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!