Region natives make impact in Drake's first NCAA Tournament win in 50 years

Drake sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu, starting in place of injured guard Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Michigan City graduate ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill returned to the court for the first time since Feb. 10 and he had three points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

“We’ve been pretty cautious with him trying to get to this point,” DeVries said. “I told him going into the game that if he didn’t feel like he could go, he had to tell me so I could get him out. I just wanted to make sure he was honest with me. His health and safety is my No. 1 priority. We’ll let him rest tomorrow and see how he feels on Saturday.”

Playing in front of an announced crowd of 1,350, it felt as if most of those fans had come directly from the Region. Wilkins’ father, Demond Sr., said during the game that their family brought “seven or eight carloads” from Merrillville. Murphy estimated after the game that he had nearly 50 fans in attendance himself.

“This all feels unreal,” Wilkins said. “To have old coaches and trainers, to have family and friends watching from all over and the ones that made it to the game. For all of them to know our story, everything we’ve been through to get here, for them to be here for our first NCAA Tournament win, it means everything.”