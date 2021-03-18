Region natives make impact in Drake's first NCAA Tournament win in 50 years

WEST LAFAYETTE — D.J. Wilkins played the best defensive game of his life on the biggest stage of his career on Thursday night.
The Merrillville native shutdown Wichita State leading scorer Tyson Etienne in front of dozens of family and friends that made the trip from Northwest Indiana as Drake held on for a 53-52 win over the Shockers in the First Four of the NCAA tournament at Mackey Arena.
Etienne, who was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year earlier this month, came into the game averaging 17.0 points per game. Wilkins drew the defensive assignment and held Etienne to just one point on 0-for-6 shooting from the floor. It marked the first time all season that Etienne was held without a field goal.
“I just had to lock in and do my job,” Wilkins said. “I had to make sure he didn’t even get one (basket). A guy like that, he gets one, and he can get a whole bunch after that. Maybe he gets comfortable and the tough ones start going in. I had to stay locked in for the whole 40 minutes.”
While Wilkins was putting on a defensive clinic, Griffith product Tremell Murphy hit the shot that ultimately propelled the Bulldogs to victory. Trailing 47-46 late in the game, Murphy knocked down a 3-pointer that gave Drake the lead for good. The senior forward scored nine of his 11 points in the second half with all of the points coming off 3-pointers.
“Coach told me to keep shooting,” Murphy said. “I didn’t have the best start to the game, but at halftime he told me to keep shooting like everything had gone in during the first half. I kept going and finally they started to go in.”
There were several harrowing moments for the Bulldogs in the closing seconds of the game and they couldn’t exhale until Alterique Gilbert’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed off the front of the rim, giving Drake a NCAA tournament victory 50 years to the date of its last win.
“It felt like we had won the championship,” Murphy said. “It was nothing but smiles and positive feelings in the locker room.”
Drake jumped out to an early 5-2 lead, but then fell apart offensively, going nearly 10 minutes without a field goal. The Bulldogs fell behind by 12 points, but then used a late 14-3 run in the first half to cut the deficit down to 22-21. The second half was nearly a carbon copy of the first as the Shockers pushed their advantage to 12 points, only for Drake to rally yet again.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “Our guys had to show resiliency. These guys have really had to battle and fight through adversity. This opportunity isn’t taken lightly by any of us. We had to trust in each other and we did that.”
Drake sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu, starting in place of injured guard Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Michigan City graduate ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill returned to the court for the first time since Feb. 10 and he had three points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.
“We’ve been pretty cautious with him trying to get to this point,” DeVries said. “I told him going into the game that if he didn’t feel like he could go, he had to tell me so I could get him out. I just wanted to make sure he was honest with me. His health and safety is my No. 1 priority. We’ll let him rest tomorrow and see how he feels on Saturday.”
Playing in front of an announced crowd of 1,350, it felt as if most of those fans had come directly from the Region. Wilkins’ father, Demond Sr., said during the game that their family brought “seven or eight carloads” from Merrillville. Murphy estimated after the game that he had nearly 50 fans in attendance himself.
“This all feels unreal,” Wilkins said. “To have old coaches and trainers, to have family and friends watching from all over and the ones that made it to the game. For all of them to know our story, everything we’ve been through to get here, for them to be here for our first NCAA Tournament win, it means everything.”