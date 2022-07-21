Region natives Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins ready to help Drake in run for MVC crown

Drake needed a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The Bulldgos were facing off against Missouri State with a trip to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final on the line. Roman Penn came up big for his team, providing 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

The next night, with am automatic berth to March Madness at stake, Penn once again came through. This time with 18 points, four assists and two rebounds in a loss that kept Drake from the big dance.

"He's such an unbelievable leader," Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries said of Penn during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "And I don't think people realize what he did last year. I mean he played basically the whole season with a broken foot."

Now, with his second foot surgery in as many years behind him, DeVries hopes Penn can help lead the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Tournament.

Penn, a Bishop Noll graduate and Calumet City native, already possesses the school's all-time career assist record and has led the MVC in assists per game in both of his seasons in Des Moines. It begs the question, what does Penn have left to do?

For DeVries, its less about what Penn still has to add to his game, and more how he can help this iteration of the Bulldogs take the next step.

"Right now he's got his explosiveness back, a lot of which he didn't have last year because he just couldn't explode the way he's used to," DeVries said. "You have a guy like him with his leadership qualities and his ability to run the team at both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively, having him back healthy and full-speed again will be awesome for us."

When Penn first broke his foot late in the 2020-21 season, it sidelined the then-redshirt sophomore for Drake's March Madness appearance.

If the Bulldogs are to make it back to the national tournament come March, they'll need Merrillville graduate D.J. Wilkins.

Wilkins tore his ACL in Drake's final regular-season game in late February.

"He's doing well," DeVries said. "Right now it looks good. We're hoping to get him back in that September, October range, but everything right now is going good."

In 31 games last year, Wilkins averaged 10.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He also showcased his 3-point shooting ability, knocking down 39.0 percent of his shots from distance.

Drake returns all its top-four scorers from a season ago, including the pair of Region natives.

"It's always nice," DeVries said, "to have a bunch of veterans that understand what you're trying to do at both ends of the floor."