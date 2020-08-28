 Skip to main content
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 2, 2020
alert top story urgent

Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday, Aug. 28

Chesterton 6, Pioneer 8, 5:20 Q2

Michigan City 28, Warsaw 14, HALF

Penn 35, LaPorte 0, Q3

South Central 21, Culver Community 16, 7:16 Q3

Andrean 14, Lake Central 0, 2:01 Q2

Calumet Christian 21, Q1 Bishop Noll 24, Q2

River Forest 39, Boone Grove 6, 2:12 Q2

Bowman 0, Lake Station 0, Q1

Crown Point 17, Highland 0, HALF

Merrillville 9, Hobart 0, HALF

Munster 0, Hanover Central 29, 8:25 Q2

North Newton 0, Rensselaer 0, Q1

Portage 6, Lowell 19, 3:53 Q2

Wheeler 7, Kankakee Valley 31, 2:10 Q2

Saturday, Aug. 29

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

