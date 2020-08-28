Region prep football scoreboard, Week 2, 2020

×
Chesterton 6, Pioneer 8, 5:20 Q2
Michigan City 28, Warsaw 14, HALF
South Central 21, Culver Community 16, 7:16 Q3
Andrean 14, Lake Central 0, 2:01 Q2
Calumet Christian 21, Q1 Bishop Noll 24, Q2
River Forest 39, Boone Grove 6, 2:12 Q2
Bowman 0, Lake Station 0, Q1
Crown Point 17, Highland 0, HALF
Merrillville 9, Hobart 0, HALF
Munster 0, Hanover Central 29, 8:25 Q2
North Newton 0, Rensselaer 0, Q1
Portage 6, Lowell 19, 3:53 Q2
Wheeler 7, Kankakee Valley 31, 2:10 Q2
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Hobart
4. Lowell
5. Michigan City
6. Chesterton
7. Andrean
8. Crown Point
9. Portage
10. Hanover Central
Also receiving votes
