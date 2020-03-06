You are the owner of this article.
Region products lead Drake to upset of Northern Iowa, led by Roman Penn
MEN'S BASKETBALL | MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Region products lead Drake to upset of Northern Iowa, led by Roman Penn

Roman Penn, Drake

Drake's Roman Penn, a Bishop Noll grad and Siena transfer, scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Bulldogs in an upset of No. 1 Northern Iowa at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Roman Penn turned the Missouri Valley Conference upside down with the game of his life on Friday afternoon.

The Bishop Noll product scored a career-high 26 points to lead Drake to the biggest upset in Arch Madness history as the Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Northern Iowa 77-56 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Drake’s victory marked the first time in Valley tournament history that a No. 1 seed fell in the quarterfinals.

“We just kept on saying that what happened in the regular season didn’t matter,” Penn said. “We wanted to come in, play hard and have fun. We knew what we were capable of.”

The Bulldogs (20-13) have a roster full of Region products and they all contributed to Friday’s monumental upset. Penn, who also attended Don Bosco, had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Griffith product Anthony Murphy had 12 points and seven rebounds while Merrillville products D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson each played more than 20 minutes. Murphy’s twin brother, Tremell, is sidelined with an injury this season and is expected to return to action next year.

“Being able to play and represent the Region as best as possible, it’s a blessing and an honor,” Penn said. “Just being able to be on the Division I level, five of us from the Region, you don’t really see it that much. So we want to represent to the best of our abilities and also represent Drake and our fans and everyone who supports us.”

Wilkins and the Murphy twins both signed with the Bulldogs in the spring of 2018, just one month after Darian DeVries was hired as Drake’s new coach. Penn followed shortly thereafter, transferring from Siena, while Jackson arrived this season as a junior college transfer.

“Playing with these guys is great,” Murphy said. “To finish out my last year, I wouldn’t want to do it with any other guys. I just love playing with these guys and the coaching staff.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

