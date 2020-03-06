Region products lead Drake to upset of Northern Iowa, led by Roman Penn

ST. LOUIS — Roman Penn turned the Missouri Valley Conference upside down with the game of his life on Friday afternoon.

The Bishop Noll product scored a career-high 26 points to lead Drake to the biggest upset in Arch Madness history as the Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Northern Iowa 77-56 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Drake’s victory marked the first time in Valley tournament history that a No. 1 seed fell in the quarterfinals.

“We just kept on saying that what happened in the regular season didn’t matter,” Penn said. “We wanted to come in, play hard and have fun. We knew what we were capable of.”

The Bulldogs (20-13) have a roster full of Region products and they all contributed to Friday’s monumental upset. Penn, who also attended Don Bosco, had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Griffith product Anthony Murphy had 12 points and seven rebounds while Merrillville products D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson each played more than 20 minutes. Murphy’s twin brother, Tremell, is sidelined with an injury this season and is expected to return to action next year.