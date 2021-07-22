Region represented on both sides USA Volleyball national title

“It’s so insane that two teams from Northwest Indiana were in the finals in the first place,” Rossman said. “We are so lucky to be living in this area simply for the volleyball purposes, because wherever we go, we’re playing good competition. It’s crazy the amount of great competition we have in the Region.”

Getting to the championship match and falling short was bittersweet for Michio. The team faced a 14-8 deficit in the deciding set of the semifinals, only to score eight straight points to advance to the title match. Losing in the final match of the season was an all-too familiar feeling for Melby and Morton, who lost to Yorktown in the Class 4A state volleyball championship last November.

“I’m not happy about losing,” Morton said. “I love to win. I’m a competitor. It is frustrating and it is motivating. The question we have to ask ourselves is ‘Why does this keep happening?’ The new mindset is that it can’t happen again. We know that at Munster and with our 18s team next year. We have the talent to get back to the championship in both cases.”