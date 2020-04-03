Region Roundup podcast: Coronavirus pandemic brings prep sports to an abrupt end

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes the cancellation of Region prep sports.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
James Boyd
Lake County Sports Reporter
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Mike Clark
Night/Sports Editor
