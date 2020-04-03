You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Region Roundup podcast: Coronavirus pandemic brings prep sports to an abrupt end

Region Roundup podcast: Coronavirus pandemic brings prep sports to an abrupt end

Spring sports canceled Andrean baseball

Andrean's Sonny Ferrantella, right, gives out hugs to teammates after the 59ers won the 2019 Class 3A state championship. The 59ers will have to wait to defend their state title after the IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kale Wilk, File The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes the cancellation of Region prep sports.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Coronavirus pandemic brings prep sports to an abrupt end

Coronavirus pandemic brings prep sports to an abrupt end

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts