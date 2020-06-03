You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: Maximus Grimes transfers to Valpo, former Region stars cancel summer camps, the death and impact of George Floyd

Lafayette Jefferson/Merrillville, football (transfer)

Former Lafayette Jefferson star Maximus Grimes, left, has transferred to Valparaiso.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss major prep news in the Region, as well as Boyd's column about George Floyd.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Maximus Grimes transfers to Valpo, former Region stars cancel summer camps, the death and impact of George Floyd

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

