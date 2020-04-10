You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Region Roundup podcast: Recapping a huge week for 21st Century star Johnell Davis

Region Roundup podcast: Recapping a huge week for 21st Century star Johnell Davis

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnell Davis, Mr. Basketball finalist

Johnell Davis, left, was named a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award Tuesday. The 21st Century star will play in college at Florida Atlantic.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark reflect on the remarkable week of 21st Century senior Johnell Davis, as well as other noteworthy Region sports news.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Recapping a huge week for 21st Century star Johnell Davis

Recapping a huge week for 21st Century star Johnell Davis
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts