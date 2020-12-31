Region Roundup podcast: Saying goodbye to the unprecedented, unforgettable year of 2020

Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark
The Times
Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including the 2020 all-area football selections. They also take a moment to reflect on a year that will surely go down in history due to COVID-19.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
Gallery: JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson, who always dreamed of playing football for Notre Dame signed with the Irish last week.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
John Luke, The Times
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson is knocked out of bounds on Friday during a 6A sectional final in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson, left, will flip to the other side of the ball and play defensive back at Notre Dame.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson, left, brings in a touchdown for the Pirates as he's trailed by Lafayette Jefferson's Cordea Jones on Friday during a 6A sectional final in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
6A football sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Merrillville
JoJo Johnson sheds Crown Point's Treston Logan on a punt return in the first quarter of the 6A Sectional 1 opener at Merrillville High School Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage/Merrillville football
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson runs the ball to the one yard line against Portage Friday night at PHS.
John Luke, The Times
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson, left, fends off Crown Point's Tanner Hekkel after a reception Friday night at Merrillville High School. The Pirates are ranked second in Class 6A and will visit Class 3A's top-ranked Bishop Chatard Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times
Hobart/Merrillville football
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson runs the ball Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Portage/Merrillville football
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson covers Portage’s Elijah Thomas on attempted touch down pass Friday night at PHS.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Chesterton's Patrick McLaughlin, center, and Gage DeMarco, left, tie up Merrillville's JoJo Johnson on Friday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart/Merrillville football
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson runs the ball Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart/Merrillville football
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson escapes tackles to run for a touchdown in the first half Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson makes his move against Chesterton. The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year leads the all-area offense.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Gallery: Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
Hobart's Bobby Babcock is the Times' Defensive Player of the Year.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
John J. Watkins, The Times
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
Hobart's Bobby Babcock, left, and Tyler Turley, pose with the 4A runner-up trophy on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Hobart lost 49-7 to Roncalli.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
Hobart's Bobby Babcock reacts after sacking Logansport's Garrett Barron on Friday during a 4A regional final in Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart’s Bobby Babcock moves in to grab Lowell’s Ryan Marx during the second half of sectional championship play Friday night at Hobart.
John Luke
Hobart/Hammond Gavit, Football Sectional
Gavit’s Ryan Peppers winds up to throw as Hobart’s Bobby Babcock, left and Noah Miller move in during Class 4A Sectional 17 game Friday at Gavit.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart/Merrillville football
Hobart ’s Bobby Babcock during a time out as the Brickies play Merrillville’s Pirates Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Bobby Babcock, Hobart
Hobart’s Bobby Babcock celebrates an interception in the first half Friday at Chesterton. The Brickies are the top team in the Associated Press' Class 4A rankings this week.
John Luke, File, The Times
