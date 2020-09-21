 Skip to main content
Region Roundup podcast: Six Region schools reinstate fall contact sports

Region Roundup podcast: Six Region schools reinstate fall contact sports

James Boyd and Mike Clark -- The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark

 The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including the resumption of football at Calumet, Clark, Gavit, Hammond, Morton and Whiting.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Six Region schools reinstate fall contact sports

Six Region schools reinstate fall contact sports

Gallery: Clark at Whiting football

+46 Gallery: Clark at Whiting football
Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

