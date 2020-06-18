Region roundup podcast: What could Region prep football look like in the fall?

-
Times sports reporter James Boyd and assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson review their most recent sports coverage, including Ferguson's latest series about how high school football could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
James Boyd
Lake County Sports Reporter
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Aaron Ferguson
