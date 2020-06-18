You are the owner of this article.
Region roundup podcast: What could Region prep football look like in the fall?

Region roundup podcast: What could Region prep football look like in the fall?

Valparaiso in the tunnel (Region roundup)

Valparaiso players head out of the tunnel during last season's 5A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Vikings will begin their quest for a second straight trip to state next month.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson review their most recent sports coverage, including Ferguson's latest series about how high school football could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

What could Region prep football look like in the fall?

What could Region prep football look like in the fall?
Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

