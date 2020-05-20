Region won't host pro bowling event for first time in 22 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Region won’t host a professional bowling event for the first time in 22 years.

Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy said the PBA50’s South Shore Open was officially canceled Wednesday. The tournament was scheduled for Aug. 3.

“Without having any money coming in, it’s hard to do it,” Kozy said. “You want to give it the best. You want to have the kids running around. Can you imagine the finals if we can’t put up the bleachers or have anybody in (to watch)?”

Kozy said sponsors backing out and issues with following government regulations for the coronavirus make hosting nearly impossible.

“If centers can only have 50% (capacity), are we going to need a waiver to bowl the pro-am (before the event)? Will they have to bowl with masks? It’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Kozy said.

The PBA, PBA50 and PWBA tours included multiple annual stops in the area in the 1980s and '90s. Olympia Lanes is the only Region bowling center which still hosts a pro event.

Brian LeClair won the South Shore Open with a 214-203 final win over Sammy Ventura last July.

Kozy said other tour events are expected to cancel, as well.