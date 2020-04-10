Region's professional and college basketball players try to stay in game shape

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Charles Cooper was set to travel to Luxembourg to continue his professional basketball career, but instead he finds himself scrambling to stay in playing shape.

The former Lew Wallace star that went on to average 13.6 points per game in two seasons at Green Bay had signed to play a second season with Arantia Larochette. Instead of playing in an electric atmosphere, he’s found a home playing pick-up games at Embassies of Christ Church in Gary.

“It still means a lot because when the time does come for me to go back overseas, I'll be used to the competition,” Cooper said. “So like, I'll be ready for it so they get me prepared for it and I get them prepared for it as well.”

Cooper misses playing in Luxembourg, a small country south of Germany that’s population is less than the Region. But both love basketball just as much. Cooper decided to return to Luxembourg for a second season, despite a drop in quality of play compared to the beginning of his international career in Portugal.

“The league was better but the fan support wasn't as big in Portugal,” Cooper said. “The league (in Luxembourg) wasn't as good but they love basketball out there. The environments were crazy. There were always drums playing. It was never quiet in no part of the game, so it was pretty fun.”