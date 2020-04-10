Region's professional and college basketball players try to stay in game shape

GARY — Charles Cooper was set to travel to Luxembourg to continue his professional basketball career, but instead he finds himself scrambling to stay in playing shape.
The former Lew Wallace star that went on to average 13.6 points per game in two seasons at Green Bay had signed to play a second season with Arantia Larochette. Instead of playing in an electric atmosphere, he’s found a home playing pick-up games at Embassies of Christ Church in Gary.
“It still means a lot because when the time does come for me to go back overseas, I'll be used to the competition,” Cooper said. “So like, I'll be ready for it so they get me prepared for it and I get them prepared for it as well.”
Cooper misses playing in Luxembourg, a small country south of Germany that’s population is less than the Region. But both love basketball just as much. Cooper decided to return to Luxembourg for a second season, despite a drop in quality of play compared to the beginning of his international career in Portugal.
“The league was better but the fan support wasn't as big in Portugal,” Cooper said. “The league (in Luxembourg) wasn't as good but they love basketball out there. The environments were crazy. There were always drums playing. It was never quiet in no part of the game, so it was pretty fun.”
But like many Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper is out of a job since the league can’t play. Instead, he is having to find ways to train and supplement his income, which will include assisting with basketball camps and personal training when the time is right for those to resume.
Games at the church are played at a quick pace with a 7-minute, 30-second game clock, or the first team to nine points counting by one’s and two’s. The competition is great built with talent that once populated Region high school gyms.
One particular run featured five teams, which included Damien Jefferson, who is now at Creighton, and Jermaine Couisnard, now at South Carolina.
The novel coronavirus ended Jefferson’s and Couisnard’s seasons early with the cancellation of their conference tournaments. But it set up a great one-on-one battle in the church’s gym.
Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
“It’s natural. We’ve been doing this since we were younger,” said Couisnard, who is a college freshman. “We both feel like we’re playing at a high level of basketball but it’s just like we’re brothers so there’s nothing personal. We just guard each other hard.”
Couisnard and his Gamecocks teammates were in Nashville waiting for their first game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament when it was canceled.
“I kind of figured myself because they had already suspended the NBA games and then they said no fans for us, so I kind of already knew,” he said.
It doesn’t take away Couisnard being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He played in 30 games, starting 16, and averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He was the team’s second-leading scorer.
“It’s an honor because I really worked for that. To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to make that,” he said. “As the season kept progressing, I kept getting better every game. I was doing things I couldn’t do at first, and I started leaning on to that.”
Cooper has been using this gym for 10 years and has seen the talent of the Region come through, including 21st Century senior and Florida Atlantic signee Johnell Davis.
“(Johnell’s) another one of the younger ones that I gotta beat up on every session,” Cooper said jokingly.
Cooper keeps tabs on Jefferson, Couisnard, Davis and many more that populate the gym, impressed by their talent and tries to stay in touch throughout their seasons.
“To be that young, they're all very good,” Cooper said. “We need all the players that you're playing with that are better than you or just as good to get you better every day.”
As Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order has made for an eerily quiet Region, the same can be said for these players.
“Really it’s kind of hard (to stay in shape) because everybody is not coming outside, so it’s really hard,” Couisnard said.
