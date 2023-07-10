Last month, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published the “Consensus statement on concussion in sport: the 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport – Amsterdam, October 2022.”

The conference and subsequent statement were long overdue. Originally scheduled for 2020, the gathering was put off twice thanks to COVID.

The Concussion in Sports Group (CISG) has been holding summits on a periodic basis since its inaugural conference in Vienna in 2001. The organization reconvened in Prague in 2004, Zurich in 2008 and 2012, and Berlin in 2016. Statements have been typically published the following year. Then, sports medicine experts worldwide have had their marching orders on how best to diagnose and manage sports-related concussion (SRC).

While the meetings have all taken place in Europe, they have had a distinctively North American flavor. Of the 31 authors for the newest statement, 15 are from the United States and four are from Canada. Notably absent from the group, however, was the lead author of the previous three efforts. Australian neurologist Dr. Paul McCrory (also among the authors of the original statement in 2002) resigned from the CISG in March of last year following multiple allegations of plagiarism, including at least one to which he admitted.

In hindsight, the two postponements may have been for the best. Aside from his academic dishonesty, McCrory had been a vocal skeptic regarding the connection between collision sports and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The statement generated by the 2016 conference controversially claimed, “A cause-and-effect relationship has not yet been demonstrated between CTE and sports related concussion or exposure to contact sports. As such, the notion that repeated concussion or subconcussive impacts cause CTE remains unknown.”

Yet, the NFL acknowledged the connection during a Congressional hearing that same year. With McCrory gone, the current statement admitted, “It is reasonable to consider extensive exposure to repetitive head impacts, such as that experienced by some professional athletes, as potentially associated with the development of the specific neuropathology described as CTE.”

Rather than dwelling on the long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma, though, the statement largely focused on the immediate clinical management of concussion and recovery from it.

The Berlin statement, published in 2017, mimicked the three “Rs” of elementary education – reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmeitc – with 11 “Rs” of its own: recognize, remove, re-evaluate, rest, rehabilitation, refer, recover, return to sport, reconsider, residual effects and risk reduction.

The current guidelines added two more, retire and refine, while updating and re-ordering the other 11.

Recognition remained number one with SRC defined as “a traumatic brain injury caused by a direct blow to the head, neck or body resulting in an impulsive force being transmitted to the brain that occurs in sports and exercise-related activities. This initiates a neurotransmitter and metabolic cascade, with possible axonal injury, blood flow change and inflammation affecting the brain. Symptoms and signs may present immediately, or evolve over minutes or hours, and commonly resolve within days, but may be prolonged. No abnormality is seen on standard structural neuroimaging studies (CT scan or MRI) … (SRC) results in a range of clinical symptoms and signs that may or may not involve loss of consciousness.” Note, a direct blow to the head is not necessary to cause a concussion.

Reduction moved up to number two with the statement recommending mouthguard use in youth hockey, disallowing checking at most levels of youth hockey, limiting contact during practice in football, and recommending neuro muscular training (NMT) warm-up exercises in all sports. Intended to prevent ACL injuries thanks to improved coordination, NMT warm-up programs have also been shown to reduce concussion rates at all levels of rugby.

Remove is the strategy to follow once a concussion is recognized. According to the statement, “Signs that warrant immediate removal from the field include actual or suspected loss of consciousness, seizure, (spastic) posturing, (uncoordinated walking), poor balance, confusion, behavioral changes and amnesia.”

Re-evaluation should follow in a physician’s office within 24-72 hours of the injury.

Rest, actually relative rest,is of value in the first 24-48 hours following a concussion. However, the statement recommended a gradual resumption of exercise thereafter.

Referral to a concussion specialist “should be considered for the targeted treatment of persisting symptoms.” Those symptoms may include neck-related headache, migraines, cognitive and psychological issues, balance difficulties, and visual disturbances.

Rehabilitation should be ordered if symptoms persist for more than 10 days. Therapy is particularly effective for neck pain, neck-related headache, and balance impairment/dizziness.

Recovery means “a return to … preinjury levels of function and performance.” How that is measured, unfortunately, varies greatly from one study to the next, according to the statement.

Return-to-Learnstrategies may not always be necessary but academic support and accommodations should be available when needed. Return-to-Sportoccurs concurrently, following a six-step program that gradually increases in intensity, with each step taking at least 24 hours.

Reconsider: This recommendationrefers to the potential long-term effects of head trauma. The statement noted the research that shows former professional football and soccer players are not at increased risk of psychiatric disorders or suicide. Nor are former male amateur athletes at risk of neurodegenerative diseases later in life. However, professional football and soccer players are more likely to develop dementia and neurologic diseases such as ALS. Thus, apparently, the above-referenced consideration of brain trauma’s connection to CTE.

Retire: Specific guidelines regarding when and if to end a career were not provided. Instead, the statement advised, “Decisions regarding retirement or discontinuation from contact or collision sports are complex and multifaceted and should involve clinicians with expertise in traumatic brain injury and sport and preferably a multidisciplinary team … It should incorporate the athlete’s preferences and risk tolerance as well as psychological readiness to make an informed decision.”

Refine: The statement acknowledged that the guidelines and strategies for dealing with concussion need to be better viewed from the athlete’s perspective and need additional refinement when it comes to disabled and pediatric athletes.

The entire June issue of the British Journal of Sports Medicine was dedicated to concussion. Most of the articles are available to only subscribers. However, there is free access to the consensus statement at https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/57/11/695.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

