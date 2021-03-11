Rick Snodgrass steps down after 14 years at Portage

PORTAGE — Rick Snodgrass knows that Portage is going to have a very good basketball team next season.

That was all the more reason for the longtime coach to hang up his whistle on Thursday. Snodgrass announced that, after 14 years, he was stepping down from leading the Indians. A coach for the last 37 years, Snodgrass stopped short of saying he was retiring from coaching altogether, but he won’t be walking the sidelines at Portage next year.

“I’m going to miss those kids,” Snodgrass said. “We started three underclassmen and that gives a good nucleus to whoever is coming in after me. There’s a good nucleus there. We left the program in better shape than when we got there. That’s something we’re proud of.”

Snodgrass won 122 games in 14 years with Portage. His teams had some rough years, including a 1-22 record in 2011-12, as well as some good seasons, going 17-9 in 2014-15. He failed to deliver Portage’s first sectional championship since 2001, but he did come close, including in last Saturday’s 59-53 loss in a Class 4A sectional title game. The Indians knocked off Hobart and Lowell before getting to the title game against Valparaiso.

“Last week was as much fun as I’ve had coaching as I can remember,” Snodgrass said. “I couldn’t ask anymore out of our kids.”