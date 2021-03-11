Rick Snodgrass steps down after 14 years at Portage

PORTAGE — Rick Snodgrass knows that Portage is going to have a very good basketball team next season.
That was all the more reason for the longtime coach to hang up his whistle on Thursday. Snodgrass announced that, after 14 years, he was stepping down from leading the Indians. A coach for the last 37 years, Snodgrass stopped short of saying he was retiring from coaching altogether, but he won’t be walking the sidelines at Portage next year.
“I’m going to miss those kids,” Snodgrass said. “We started three underclassmen and that gives a good nucleus to whoever is coming in after me. There’s a good nucleus there. We left the program in better shape than when we got there. That’s something we’re proud of.”
Snodgrass won 122 games in 14 years with Portage. His teams had some rough years, including a 1-22 record in 2011-12, as well as some good seasons, going 17-9 in 2014-15. He failed to deliver Portage’s first sectional championship since 2001, but he did come close, including in last Saturday’s 59-53 loss in a Class 4A sectional title game. The Indians knocked off Hobart and Lowell before getting to the title game against Valparaiso.
“Last week was as much fun as I’ve had coaching as I can remember,” Snodgrass said. “I couldn’t ask anymore out of our kids.”
Snodgrass admits that playing this season under the cloud of COVID-19 was trying for everyone involved, but that’s not the reason he’s stepping away from coaching. He’s excited to spend more time with his family, and that includes watching his children coach.
“In 37 years, this was by far the most stressful season simply because of the unknown,” Snodgrass said. “You didn’t know day-to-day who was going to be available. We couldn’t coach the same way in practice. We couldn’t have our normal summer with the guys, but we finally got it going. Those last 11 or 12 games, we really started to make up for all the lost time that we had.”
Snodgrass’ first order of business is to travel to Seymour this weekend to watch Jeffersonville take on Bloomington South in the Class 4A regional. His son is an assistant for Jeffersonville. Snodgrass and his wife are looking into other adventures as well, but part of the excitement of the future is the unknown.
“You really never know,” Snodgrass said. “We’re going to have a lot of things on our plate. I’m going to miss the day-to-day of coaching. I’m going to miss the game plans and the relationships. I can’t say I’m totally done with coaching yet. I still have it in my blood.”