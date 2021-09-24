Ricky Hall Jr., Hayden Vinyard lead Valparaiso past Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Ricky Hall Jr. was ready for this game.

The Valparaiso senior receiver had high expectations coming into the season but didn’t have a touchdown through the first five games. The Vikings saw on tape that he’d have some chances against Crown Point Friday.

“I was licking my chops. I was like, ‘Look coach, just throw the deep ball. They can’t guard me,'” Hall said. “It worked.”

Hall was key to the Vikings' 56-14 Duneland Athletic Conference win.

“We noticed some things with their secondary that they were going to go ahead and give up the shorter routes. As you get those shorter routes and they start driving down on it, it allowed Ricky to get behind their defensive backs,” coach Bill Marshall said.

Running back Hayden Vinyard set the table for quarterback Logan Lockhart, Hall and the rest of the passing game early. The senior running back had 237 yards on the ground, including 213 and all three of his scores on only 12 first-half carries.

“The maneuverability and mobility that he has and not only that but the vision, to be able to cut back across the grain (is great),” Marshall said.