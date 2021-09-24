Ricky Hall Jr., Hayden Vinyard lead Valparaiso past Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Ricky Hall Jr. was ready for this game.
The Valparaiso senior receiver had high expectations coming into the season but didn’t have a touchdown through the first five games. The Vikings saw on tape that he’d have some chances against Crown Point Friday.
“I was licking my chops. I was like, ‘Look coach, just throw the deep ball. They can’t guard me,'” Hall said. “It worked.”
Hall was key to the Vikings' 56-14 Duneland Athletic Conference win.
“We noticed some things with their secondary that they were going to go ahead and give up the shorter routes. As you get those shorter routes and they start driving down on it, it allowed Ricky to get behind their defensive backs,” coach Bill Marshall said.
Running back Hayden Vinyard set the table for quarterback Logan Lockhart, Hall and the rest of the passing game early. The senior running back had 237 yards on the ground, including 213 and all three of his scores on only 12 first-half carries.
“The maneuverability and mobility that he has and not only that but the vision, to be able to cut back across the grain (is great),” Marshall said.
That forced the Bulldogs safeties to crash, leaving Hall in one-on-one coverage on the outside. He didn’t miss on his opportunities. Hall finished with six catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including twice getting behind the defense for 62 and 56-yard bombs.
“I got the opportunity to shine tonight and I just thank my teammates for helping me do that,” Hall said. “It was surreal. I had a little bit of varsity time sophomore year. I started a few games junior year. I thank God for being in this position.”
The Vikings offense wanted to respond after scoring only 10 points against Chesterton a week ago, Marshall said.
“We needed to clean things up,” he said.
Vinyard put the Vikings (6-0, 4-0) on the board on the second play from scrimmage, breaking an inside run to the outside and outrunning the Crown Point defense for an 80-yard score.
Lockhart added another on a 3-yard keeper later in the first quarter.
Boedy Burandt got one back for Crown Point (3-3, 2-2) with an 85-yard return on the next kickoff but Valparaiso punched back in the form of a 58-yard Vinyard touchdown.
Vinyard’s replacement, Mick Nowarita, added a late touchdown.
The win sets up a DAC showdown when Merrillville comes to Valparaiso next week. The Vikings and Pirates did not play last season and both went undefeated in the conference.