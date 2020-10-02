Riley Johnston's 5 TDs power Hobart past Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Riley Johnston knew what was coming.
“I expected it. We had a great week of preparation. We knew that they were a good opponent so we had to come in firing on all cylinders,” Hobart’s senior quarterback said.
Johnston had 459 total yards and five touchdowns. The Times No. 4 Brickies beat No. 7 Kankakee Valley 41-17 in a Northwest Crossroads Conference game Friday at Jones Field.
“Is (Johnston) capable of doing that? Yeah, 100% he is with the way he runs and the way he throws," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “It kind of surprises me he had that many yards, but it kind of doesn’t.”
Johnston completed 12 of 16 passes for 343 yards and ran for 116 more. Zach Vode caught five of those passes for 204 yards and a score.
Hobart came into the game ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A AP poll and No. 6 by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
“We were in the same position we were in (in last week’s loss to Andrean). We were up 14-0. We finished it this week,” Osika said. “It could’ve been a little bit smoother coming out in the second half.”
Hobart (4-2, 1-1) had very little trouble scoring on its first possession, marching 76 yards on six plays. Johnston’s 31-yard keeper was the game’s first score.
Support Local Journalism
Johnston found Marc Enslen for a 65-yard pass later in the opening quarter. Vode went 76 yards on a screen pass from Johnston, too.
“We have great receivers and I know they’re going to come down with it,” Johnston said. “When we’re able to throw the ball, it opens the box up so we’re able to run the ball. I like being able to do both.”
Johnston had 307 total yards and four scores at the break. He ran 11 yards for his fifth TD on the opening drive of the second half.
Markus Ritchie got the Kougars (5-2, 1-2) on the board in the second quarter with a 43-yard field goal that had plenty of leg. Ritchie also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
Logan Fugett caught a 6-yard fade from Eli Carden in the fourth quarter.
“(Kankakee Valley) is really good. They beat some quality teams,” Osika said. “We just saw some things on tape that we thought we could take advantage of and put our guys in a position to either outnumber them or put our skill guys in a position to make plays.”
Carden threw for 193 yards and ran for another 50 for the Kougars.
Gallery: Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!