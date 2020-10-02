Riley Johnston's 5 TDs power Hobart past Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Riley Johnston knew what was coming.

“I expected it. We had a great week of preparation. We knew that they were a good opponent so we had to come in firing on all cylinders,” Hobart’s senior quarterback said.

Johnston had 459 total yards and five touchdowns. The Times No. 4 Brickies beat No. 7 Kankakee Valley 41-17 in a Northwest Crossroads Conference game Friday at Jones Field.

“Is (Johnston) capable of doing that? Yeah, 100% he is with the way he runs and the way he throws," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “It kind of surprises me he had that many yards, but it kind of doesn’t.”

Johnston completed 12 of 16 passes for 343 yards and ran for 116 more. Zach Vode caught five of those passes for 204 yards and a score.

Hobart came into the game ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A AP poll and No. 6 by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

“We were in the same position we were in (in last week’s loss to Andrean). We were up 14-0. We finished it this week,” Osika said. “It could’ve been a little bit smoother coming out in the second half.”