 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Howard signs pro contract

Robert Howard signs pro contract

  • Updated
Rob Howard

Michigan City grad Rob Howard averaged 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds as a redshirtt senior forward at Illinois-Chicago.

 Provided by UIC

PRO BASKETBALL

Howard signs pro contract: Robert Howard (Michigan City) recently signed a pro contract to play for the Unger Steel Gunners of Oberwart, Austria. Howard averaged 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds as a redshirt senior forward at Illinois-Chicago. 

PRO SPORTS

Martyl Reinsdorf dies: Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday following a lengthy illness, the teams announced. She was 85. The teams said she died at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. A creator of Cloisonné jewelry, Martyl Reinsdorf designed five of the Bulls' six NBA championship rings as well as the White Sox's 2005 World Series ring. Known as “Grandma Martyl,” she also created and distributed more than 1 million coloring books, crayons, markers and toys to hospitals, orphanages and shelters around the world. “My mother had such a heart for children,” son Michael Reinsdorf, the Bulls' president, said in a statement. “The joy she brought through her coloring books made me so proud to be her son. As a father, I loved seeing her being such an involved grandmother with my children. They had so many shared interests and spent time together developing computer programs, creating costumes and starting her coloring book program. These are memories that we all treasure as a family.”

PRO SOCCER

Switzerland, Spain advance to quarterfinals: Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty kick from Kylian Mbappé to give his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory Monday over the World Cup champions and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time. Sommer, who left in the middle of the Euro 2020 group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their second daughter, dived to his right to save the final penalty by Mbappé, the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final. The victory after the 3-3 draw put the Swiss in the quarterfinals of a major soccer tournament for the first time in 67 years. Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy to be home when his daughter was born on June 16, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. The Swiss haven’t reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954. This team also ended a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16. They were knocked out by Poland after losing a penalty shootout 5-4 at Euro 2016. The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday in St. Petersburg. Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia. It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia’s 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960. And it had nearly as many momentum shifts as goals. After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, the much-maligned Morata scored what proved to be the winner in the 100th minute. The Spain striker controlled a cross with one deft touch and then sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for his second goal of the tournament. Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later, receiving a pass in the middle of the area and holding off a defender before scoring.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts