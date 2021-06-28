Robert Howard signs pro contract

Switzerland, Spain advance to quarterfinals: Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty kick from Kylian Mbappé to give his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory Monday over the World Cup champions and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time. Sommer, who left in the middle of the Euro 2020 group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their second daughter, dived to his right to save the final penalty by Mbappé, the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final. The victory after the 3-3 draw put the Swiss in the quarterfinals of a major soccer tournament for the first time in 67 years. Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy to be home when his daughter was born on June 16, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. The Swiss haven’t reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954. This team also ended a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16. They were knocked out by Poland after losing a penalty shootout 5-4 at Euro 2016. The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday in St. Petersburg. Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia. It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia’s 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960. And it had nearly as many momentum shifts as goals. After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, the much-maligned Morata scored what proved to be the winner in the 100th minute. The Spain striker controlled a cross with one deft touch and then sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for his second goal of the tournament. Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later, receiving a pass in the middle of the area and holding off a defender before scoring.