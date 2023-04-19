When Roger Powell Jr. was introduced as Valparaiso's head coach, he said his first order of business would be hiring a coaching staff. He's made good on that by bringing in the first three of his assistants.

On Wednesday, the Beacons announced the hiring of Pat Baldwin, Matt Gordon and Kylen Butler.

Baldwin and Gordon will serve as assistant coaches, while Butler will be tasked with being a special assistant to the head coach.

Baldwin comes by way of Georgetown where he spent last season on Patrick Ewing's staff. Before that, Baldwin was the head coach at Milwaukee for five seasons. He also spent time on the bench at Northwestern, working under longtime Wildcat coach Chris Collins.

"It was very important for me to have a former head coach on my staff," Powell said via a press release. “... He also has coaching experience in the NCAA Tournament as he was on staff for Northwestern’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. All of those attributes that he brings to the table will be extremely valuable to me as I attack my first head coaching job."

Matt Gordon figures to add a boost to the Beacons' recruiting as he most recently served as director of recruiting and special assistant to head coach at Oklahoma. He brings Missouri Valley experience with him to Northwest Indiana as Gordon spent seven seasons as an assistant on now-Sooner head coach Porter Moser's staff when he coached at Loyola Chicago.

"I’m thrilled to bring Coach Gordon back to the Missouri Valley Conference,” Powell said. “His experience and proven track record of winning in our league is going to be a tremendous asset as we build the Valpo program back to the level of success that I want to achieve and beyond."

Butler rounds out Powell's additions. Butler spent last season with someone Beacons fans are familiar with as a member of Bryce Drew's coaching staff at Grand Canyon.

Both Powell and Butler cited their relationship as a reason for joining forces in Valparaiso.

Powell isn't done assembling his coaching staff yet and the remaining coaches are expected to be announced in the near future, according to the press release.

