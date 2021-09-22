Romeo Guerra, Lake Station snap 12-game losing streak

The Eagles had already had two games canceled because of low numbers and quarantining, and Wolfe said that a third off week could’ve seriously affected his team’s chances to progress.

Guerra said that the team had recommitted to finding a way to win in practice after dropping their first two games.

“At practice every day we always talk about how we want to start winning,” Guerra said, “We don’t want to keep losing. And we just locked in and did what we had to do.”

For Wolfe, who took over the program in 2017, the breakthrough was a long time coming.

“They go in week in and week out, and they don’t do very well or we can’t get the W's, and they still want to play the game,” Wolfe said. “They’re amazing that way. We got a couple real good leaders, they’ve really taken the reins of the team, and are just always motivating kids, always keeping them up, pushing them to do the right things.”

Slicers edge Lake Central in OT

LaPorte (2-3) has been particularly reliant on the run after starting quarterback R.J. Anglin his ACL again in the second week of the season.