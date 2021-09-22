Romeo Guerra, Lake Station snap 12-game losing streak

Lake Station coach Jason Wolfe was just happy to find a game last week for his team after Bishop Noll had to cancel due to players in quarantine.
So, knowing little about their opponent, Wolfe and the Eagles hopped on a bus out to Indianapolis to play the Indiana School for the Deaf.
Eagles receiver and cornerback Romeo Guerra played a game he may never forget.
Guerra’s three touchdowns helped Lake Station win 34-8, snapping a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
The junior had two interceptions, returning one 101 yards for a touchdown.
“It was crazy,” Guerra said. “I was looking at the coaches on the other team and I’d seen him point at No. 5. I kind of read the route he was going to run and I just came up, caught it and ran for the touchdown.”
Guerra, who plays virtually every snap, added 111 yards and a rushing touchdown on 10 carries, and made one of just two catches for the Eagles: a 30-yard touchdown grab.
“It takes a lot, but I feel like I know what I’m doing and where the ball's going,” Guerra said. “I can read the plays and stuff.”
“We just kept saying, ‘zero-zero,’ because we didn’t want to blow the game away,” he added. “We wanted to make sure we won.”
The Eagles had already had two games canceled because of low numbers and quarantining, and Wolfe said that a third off week could’ve seriously affected his team’s chances to progress.
Guerra said that the team had recommitted to finding a way to win in practice after dropping their first two games.
“At practice every day we always talk about how we want to start winning,” Guerra said, “We don’t want to keep losing. And we just locked in and did what we had to do.”
For Wolfe, who took over the program in 2017, the breakthrough was a long time coming.
“They go in week in and week out, and they don’t do very well or we can’t get the W's, and they still want to play the game,” Wolfe said. “They’re amazing that way. We got a couple real good leaders, they’ve really taken the reins of the team, and are just always motivating kids, always keeping them up, pushing them to do the right things.”
Slicers edge Lake Central in OT
LaPorte (2-3) has been particularly reliant on the run after starting quarterback R.J. Anglin his ACL again in the second week of the season.
Senior running back Collin Berquist stepped up in a 27-20 win over Lake Central, rushing for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown and a game-winning 5-yard scoring run.
“We’re limited in what we can do pass-wise, so that rushing game and Colin was crucial, that’s for sure,” coach David Ortiz said.
New quarterback Antonio Christensen, who was the Slicers’ No. 1 receiver before Anglin’s injury, is also striking up a steady connection with senior receiver Jayden Parkes.
“Jayden’s dynamic,” Ortiz said. “Coaches talk about the difference between fast and quick, Jayden is quick. To get the ball in his hands, his ability to make defenders miss is pretty unique. Any time we can get him the ball, get it in his hands quick or just short and simple, he’ll turn it into something.”
Parkes' 58-yard touchdown reception gave the Slicers a 13-6 lead in the second quarter.
Highland honors Tyler Scheidt
Students and fans lining the stands at Highland donned red for Friday night’s game in remembrance of the late Tyler Scheidt, a former Trojans basketball, tennis and track athlete who died on Aug. 18 when he was hit and killed by a car.
From the press box to the student section, and all around the stadium, “Fly High, Ty” shirts were everywhere.
“He was an impactful student here,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. “He was very beloved by all the kids, and he’s one of those kinds of kids that you hope that your kids grow up to be.”
The Trojans (2-3) logged an inspired effort, hanging tight with Andrean’s high-powered attack in the first half, before ultimately losing, 38-14.
Koulianos said his team played with extra fire in the spirit of their fallen former classmate.
“Losing him earlier this year, it’s been kind of a roller coaster of emotions. Our kids embraced the idea of playing for him tonight. And early on, I think that they kind of rode that wave of emotion, and we gave them a fight.”
Morton breaks through
Friday night’s rain prolonged the wait, but Morton earned its first win Saturday after an 0-4 start, 20-14 over West Side.
Senior Roman Hernandez racked up 60 yards on five receptions, including a touchdown, and finished with nine tackles at safety.
Coach Mac Mishler said Hernandez’s leadership has helped steady a young Governors team.
“With how young we are, it really helps to have a guy with his experience on both sides of the ball for us,” Mishler said.
After starting quarterback Devan James got injured in the season opener, Morton also had key contributions from Lamontae Nimox, who passed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards.
Next up in for Morton (1-4) is Indianapolis Cathedral (5-0), which won the 5A championship in 2020.
“We had opportunities to schedule easier teams and get wins, but that doesn’t necessarily help us in the long run,” Mishler said. “That’s all great, and sure people like to win. But does it help you advance and win in the playoffs?”
