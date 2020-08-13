Rookies lead Blackhawks attack in overtime loss; top-seeded Vegas takes 2-0 lead

The Golden Knights were without regular-season leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who only joined them in the Edmonton bubble last week. DeBoer didn't have an update on Pacioretty or goal-scorer Tomas Nosek, who took his last shift late in the second period and didn't return.

Paul Stastny opened the scoring for Vegas 10:44 in after strong work down low by Smith and Jonathan Marchessault, and Nosek made it 2-0 at the 15:35 mark of the first period. It was Stastny's first goal since hockey returned.

"He steps up every night," Smith said of Stastny. “He does everything, so it's nice to see him get rewarded.”

Chicago got goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik in the second to tie it. Mark Stone restored the lead for Vegas with 2:40 left in the period, then Dylan Strome got it right back for the Blackhawks 13.6 seconds before intermission.

“I think we played a better team game today," said Strome, who hit the crossbar early in overtime. "We did a good job of holding their forwards up coming into the zone and giving our D a little more time. We’ve got to continue to do that and be ready for next game.”

Patrick Kane assisted on all three Chicago goals in the second period.