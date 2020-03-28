Roosevelt grad Kelly Moten named German League POY

Kelly Moten said the hardest thing about playing professional basketball overseas is being away from family.

Guess you could say she used that as motivation to make them proud.

Moten, a former Roosevelt star, was recently named the German League’s DBBL Player of the Year, Guard of the Year and Import Player of the Year.

“I hope that they know that no matter how far or wherever I am in the world, they are always on my mind,” Moten said of her family.

Moten was first in the German League at 4.5 assists per game, while also finishing fifth in scoring at 16.5 points per game.

“The German League is a highly-respected league in Europe and there is always high competition, especially in the top eight of the league,” Moten said. “In Europe, there are lots of competitive leagues and I just happen to have been able to play in (Germany) for two years.

“Without the game, I honestly don’t know where I’d be.”

Moten’s team, Wasserburg, was 17-6 overall and finished second behind Keltern (20-1) in the league standings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}