Roosevelt grad Kelly Moten named German League POY

Kelly Moten said the hardest thing about playing professional basketball overseas is being away from family.
Guess you could say she used that as motivation to make them proud.
Moten, a former Roosevelt star, was recently named the German League’s DBBL Player of the Year, Guard of the Year and Import Player of the Year.
“I hope that they know that no matter how far or wherever I am in the world, they are always on my mind,” Moten said of her family.
Moten was first in the German League at 4.5 assists per game, while also finishing fifth in scoring at 16.5 points per game.
“The German League is a highly-respected league in Europe and there is always high competition, especially in the top eight of the league,” Moten said. “In Europe, there are lots of competitive leagues and I just happen to have been able to play in (Germany) for two years.
“Without the game, I honestly don’t know where I’d be.”
Moten’s team, Wasserburg, was 17-6 overall and finished second behind Keltern (20-1) in the league standings.
Success seems to follow her around. Moten was a star at Emporia State (Kansas) and the 2017 NCAA Division II Player of the Year. She led the program to a 116-20 record during her stellar four-year career, playing the most games in school history.
“When I first entered college I didn’t think (about playing professionally), but after talking to my coaches and family we made it a top goal,” Moten said. “After my first year in college I was telling everybody what I wanted to do, so it just became the biggest goal for me.”
Moten, a 5-foot-8 guard, has played three years overseas with hopes of going back next season. She led Roosevelt to two sectional titles during her prep career and averaged over 20 points a game her junior and senior seasons. She was a two-time Times All-Area selection.
Moten became the first player in NCAA Division II history to score 1,900 points with 600 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocked shots in a career. She finished her college campaign being third in scoring at Emporia State with 1,932 points. She is fourth in free throws (479), fifth in both assists (506) and steals (215) and ninth in blocks (103).
“She’s a pretty special young lady,” Emporia State associate athletic director Donald Weast said.
Basketball has always been special to Moten. Family will always drive and motivate her.
“Most of my family still lives in Indiana, and they are the ones that influenced me the most,” Moten said. “I love the fact that no matter what, I can always count on them.”
