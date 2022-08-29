Roscoe Moonieyan named Purdue Northwest men's and women's tennis coach

COLLEGE TENNIS
Moonieyan to lead PNW teams: Roscoe Moonieyan has been hired as men's and women's tennis coach at Purdue Northwest, the school announced Monday. Moonieyan, a native of East London, South Africa, spent the past eight seasons at Union College in Kentucky. He restarted the school's program in 2014, leading the men's and women's teams to NAIA top-10 rankings and guiding the men to a runner-up finish in the NAIA indoor nationals. He also coached at Alabama-Huntsville, and has earned NCAA and NAIA regional assistant coach of the year awards.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's Hickey earns Valley honor: Valparaiso freshman libero Emma Hickey was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Hickey averaged 5.4 digs per set as the Beacons won the Youngstown Invitational title. Valpo returns to action this weekend, hosting the Popcorn Classic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU's Kelly won't reveal starting QB: New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly says he's known for about two days who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But the coach says he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible. Kelly says that while he understands the public interest in knowing who LSU's new quarterback is, he believes it would provide the Tigers with a “tactical advantage” if the Seminoles don't know.
FOOTBALL RECAP: JJ Johnson vital for Crown Point and Merrillville's defense comes up big
Here's a look at what happened around the Region in Week 2 football on Friday night.
JJ Johnson had with 145 yards through the air and 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Bulldogs' 28-18 victory over Andrean.
Merrillville's Justin Marshall scored twice and finished with 259 total yards, including 164 rushing and 95 receiving.
When Valparaiso snapped the ball on fourth-and-1 from its own 33-yard line on its opening drive the ball wound up in junior running back Travis Davis’s hands.
Highland battled visiting Whiting in nonconference play on Friday, and it took an overtime session to decide the outcome.
Valparaiso hosted Hammond Central in nonconference action.
Hobart hosted Merrillville in nonconference action.
Crown Point played at Andrean in nonconference action.
