Roscoe Moonieyan named Purdue Northwest men's and women's tennis coach

Moonieyan to lead PNW teams : Roscoe Moonieyan has been hired as men's and women's tennis coach at Purdue Northwest, the school announced Monday. Moonieyan, a native of East London, South Africa, spent the past eight seasons at Union College in Kentucky. He restarted the school's program in 2014, leading the men's and women's teams to NAIA top-10 rankings and guiding the men to a runner-up finish in the NAIA indoor nationals. He also coached at Alabama-Huntsville, and has earned NCAA and NAIA regional assistant coach of the year awards.

LSU's Kelly won't reveal starting QB: New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly says he's known for about two days who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But the coach says he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible. Kelly says that while he understands the public interest in knowing who LSU's new quarterback is, he believes it would provide the Tigers with a “tactical advantage” if the Seminoles don't know.