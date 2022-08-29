 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roscoe Moonieyan named Purdue Northwest men's and women's tennis coach

Moonieyan to lead PNW teams: Roscoe Moonieyan has been hired as men's and women's tennis coach at Purdue Northwest, the school announced Monday. Moonieyan, a native of East London, South Africa, spent the past eight seasons at Union College in Kentucky. He restarted the school's program in 2014, leading the men's and women's teams to NAIA top-10 rankings and guiding the men to a runner-up finish in the NAIA indoor nationals. He also coached at Alabama-Huntsville, and has earned NCAA and NAIA regional assistant coach of the year awards.

Valpo's Hickey earns Valley honor: Valparaiso freshman libero Emma Hickey was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Hickey averaged 5.4 digs per set as the Beacons won the Youngstown Invitational title. Valpo returns to action this weekend, hosting the Popcorn Classic.

LSU's Kelly won't reveal starting QB: New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly says he's known for about two days who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But the coach says he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible. Kelly says that while he understands the public interest in knowing who LSU's new quarterback is, he believes it would provide the Tigers with a “tactical advantage” if the Seminoles don't know.

JJ Johnson's passing, running leads Crown Point past Andrean

JJ Johnson had with 145 yards through the air and 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Bulldogs' 28-18 victory over Andrean.

Merrillville's defense shuts down Hobart

Merrillville's Justin Marshall scored twice and finished with 259 total yards, including 164 rushing and 95 receiving.

Travis Davis, Valpo roll past Hammond Central

When Valparaiso snapped the ball on fourth-and-1 from its own 33-yard line on its opening drive the ball wound up in junior running back Travis Davis’s hands.

Prep football roundup for Friday, Aug. 26

Highland battled visiting Whiting in nonconference play on Friday, and it took an overtime session to decide the outcome.

PHOTOS: Hammond Central at Valparaiso football

Valparaiso hosted Hammond Central in nonconference action.

PHOTOS: Merrillville at Hobart football

Hobart hosted Merrillville in nonconference action.

PHOTOS: Crown Point at Andrean football

Crown Point played at Andrean in nonconference action.

Prep football scoreboard for Week 2

Check out the scores from Friday night along with Saturday's schedule.

