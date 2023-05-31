Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HAMMOND — Bryant Ross isn’t part of the usual crowd on the top division leaderboard.

The Chicago resident is the top qualifier in the Times Classic’s Class A. He’ll be the No. 1 seed in the finals Sunday at Olympia Lanes in a field with multiple past champions and finalists.

Don’t expect him to be intimidated, though.

“I’m always out competing. This is not the only tournament I’ve done with great bowlers,” Ross said. “It’d be real big for me if I win this. I done won a couple of other tournaments but this right here would be a big one.”

Ross bowled his 835 qualifying series on May 7, rolling games of 299, 257 and 279. He’s got a handful of 820 and 830 series under his belt but this score is one of his bests, he said.

“I was just having a great day and staying consistent with my shot,” he said. “This is my game all the time.”

He bowls leagues at Castaways Bowl in Calumet City, Olympia. The Chicago resident bowls in the annual spring tournament every few years but has never before qualified for the finals.

“I’m just a bowler that loves to compete and bowl a great game,” Ross said. “I like to win. I don’t mind losing because you can’t always win but I always like to win.”

The oil pattern suits Ross's game well, he said. Class A bowlers scored well during qualifying, as evidenced by the cut being set a 795 by Marshaun Smith.

“I just read the lanes very well and I just go off what equipment that I have,” Ross said. “I’ll look at my back end and see if it’s real jumpy or not hooking too much. That’s how I can tell if it's oily or dry in a certain area.”

That’s the plan for Sunday: Stick to his usual strategy of starting to the right and playing up the lanes. He’ll adjust when and if he needs to.

One disadvantage of being the top qualifier, though, is a lack of time to make those adjustments. Ross will have a bye while most of the other bowlers begin match play.

He plans to make good use of the practice lanes while he waits.

“As long as I’m able to stay loose and not be stiff, I’m fine with waiting,” he said.

Salas family back at it

Jon Salas, the 2021 Class A champion, was the third qualifier in the top division. Just like during his run for the big trophy, he’ll see a familiar face when he looks toward the other end of the house Sunday.

His father, Jesus, was the top qualifier in Class SA. That’s the top senior division for bowlers over 50.

Jon bowled an 826 series while Jesus posted an 840 after handicap.

Kozy sneaks in

Olympia Lanes Genereal Manager Mike Kozy found his way into the Class SA finals with a 773 series, good for the eighth and final spot.

Kozy was the 2014 Class A champ, bowling that year’s finals on a knee injury that made him limp to the lanes. The Indiana USBC Hall of Famer beat Ari Wilson 246-181.

Timmer Tops in WA

Past champion Stacey Timmer was the top qualifier in Class WA, the highest women’s division. The 2013 champion rolled a 770 series.

Lee looks to repeat

Ray Lee looks to join an elite group of back-to-back champions in Class A.

The 2022 winner was the seventh qualifier with an 801 series. He was in the same position going into the finals a year ago.

