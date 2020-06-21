You are the owner of this article.
Runners enjoy some race time at Love is Love 5K Run/Walk
Running | Love is Love 5K

Runners enjoy some race time at Love is Love 5K Run/Walk

WESTVILLE -- Plymouth's Jodie Brown stood out among the 40-plus competitors Sunday at the second annual Love is Love 5K Run/Walk at Bluhm County Park.

Brown, who won the women's division and placed third overall, ran the race with her two dogs — Flash, an Italian greyhound who is almost 10 years old, and Dilly, who is 2 1/2 years old. Brown ran 45 5k’s with Flash and Dilly last year, so the dogs are used to racing. When race director Paul Stofko was setting the runners up to begin, both dogs got excited and were ready to take off.

“They are used to running, and they absolutely love it,” Brown said. “They make running fun for me.”

After months of no live sports in the United States, this was one of the first live events held in Northwest Indiana.

Stofko said he was happy with the turnout. Sincer there was a small sample size of participants, it made it possible to have the event and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Stofko, and other volunteers working the event, were wearing masks the whole time. It was not mandatory for the participants to wear masks.

The course was a simple one, essentially a down-and-back on a pavement path. Stofko was out at the course at 4 a.m. to put small red flags along the course, so when the race kicked off at 8 a.m., people would be able to follow it easily.

He said to everyone before the race, which he says before all the races he puts on, “Follow the flags, not the person in front of you.”

As everyone was set up at the start, Stofko announced “runners set” on his megaphone, then played the siren noise to signal the start of the race. He waited at the finish line with his wife, son and daughter with a stopwatch to get down everyone’s time and place.

Nick Mitchell from Crete, Illinois, was the overall winner.

“It feels great,” Mitchell said. “One thing about the running community, and especially Paul does a lot of trail races, so the trail-racing community and just running community in general is excellent. Even though I ran it on my own accord today, it’s always about getting here and meeting everyone and enjoying the camaraderie of everyone at the event.”

The reason this event exists is because last year, Stofko got in touch with NWI Pride Events and suggested joining forces to put on the 5K. Although NWI Pride Events had to postpone all their events until September, Stofko was glad he was still able to put on this 5K during Pride Month.

The top-three finishers in each age group were all given awards, such as a pride flag and medals.

Part of the proceeds for the Love is Love 5K are donated to the NWI Pride Events, Inc.

“It’s great,” Brown said. “Your money is going toward an organization going toward something, and also, you’re getting to do something you enjoy, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Mitchell was also proud to participate in an event that stands for LGTBQ rights.

“I believe the name stands on its own, Love is Love,” Mitchell said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, as long as you love someone, that’s all that matters. I think it’s great this event is all about that love and sharing this love, especially in a time when it’s kind of a hard situation where everyone seems split politically. This event is out here to show your support and love for everyone.”

Railcats Opening Day Box Lunches

