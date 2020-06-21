Runners enjoy some race time at Love is Love 5K Run/Walk

He said to everyone before the race, which he says before all the races he puts on, “Follow the flags, not the person in front of you.”

As everyone was set up at the start, Stofko announced “runners set” on his megaphone, then played the siren noise to signal the start of the race. He waited at the finish line with his wife, son and daughter with a stopwatch to get down everyone’s time and place.

Nick Mitchell from Crete, Illinois, was the overall winner.

“It feels great,” Mitchell said. “One thing about the running community, and especially Paul does a lot of trail races, so the trail-racing community and just running community in general is excellent. Even though I ran it on my own accord today, it’s always about getting here and meeting everyone and enjoying the camaraderie of everyone at the event.”

The reason this event exists is because last year, Stofko got in touch with NWI Pride Events and suggested joining forces to put on the 5K. Although NWI Pride Events had to postpone all their events until September, Stofko was glad he was still able to put on this 5K during Pride Month.

The top-three finishers in each age group were all given awards, such as a pride flag and medals.