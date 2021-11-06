Runners finish strong at IHSA state meet

Hoyland leads in Mexico: Viktor Hovland was hitting it so well he had no trouble taking on a big risk, and it paid off with a big finish for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Hovland, the defending champion at this Mexican resort, hit driver just over the green on the par-4 17th and hit a dart into the closing hole at El Cameleon for the lowest score of his PGA Tour career. That gave him a two-shot lead over fellow Oklahoma State alum Talor Gooch (63), and he was three clear of Justin Thomas (64). Matthew Wolff, who started the weekend with a two-shot lead, made a pair of bogeys early in his round to fall out of the lead and managed only one birdie in his round of 73 that dropped him out of contention.