PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Area runners finish strong at IHSA state meet: TF North senior Diego Duran broke 16 minutes at Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park, running 15 minutes, 48.63 seconds for 3 miles to finish 51st. Marian Catholic's Bryan Johnson was 119th in 16:19.2. In the Class 2A girls race, TF North freshman Karen Zepeda ran the fastest 3-mile time in program history, finishing 91st in 19:06.69. Zepeda's sister Berenice set the previous record of 19:28.40 at the Class 2A state meet in 2019.
PRO GOLF
Hoyland leads in Mexico: Viktor Hovland was hitting it so well he had no trouble taking on a big risk, and it paid off with a big finish for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Hovland, the defending champion at this Mexican resort, hit driver just over the green on the par-4 17th and hit a dart into the closing hole at El Cameleon for the lowest score of his PGA Tour career. That gave him a two-shot lead over fellow Oklahoma State alum Talor Gooch (63), and he was three clear of Justin Thomas (64). Matthew Wolff, who started the weekend with a two-shot lead, made a pair of bogeys early in his round to fall out of the lead and managed only one birdie in his round of 73 that dropped him out of contention.
Petrovic shoots 61: Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Florida. Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup. The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title.