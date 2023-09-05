Considering how dangerous Damar Hamlin’s sport is thought to be and Bronny James’ sport really is, the latest reports regarding both athletes have been positive.

Hamlin was spared during last week’s NFL final cutdown day and will start the season on the Buffalo Bills’ active roster. He had been cleared to return months ago, despite suffering cardiac arrest from commotio cordis in January during a game in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, USC head basketball coach Andy Enfield revealed last week that James was doing well, was attending class, and was hopeful of returning to play. James’ family had released a statement the previous week saying the cause of his collapse during a practice in July was an unspecified congenital heart defect that was treatable.

While basketball is the deadliest sport – by far — across all age groups and football has that dubious distinction among high schoolers, with basketball a very close second, the two pastimes are far from alone when it comes to tragic fatalities.

Last week, a 26-year-old collapsed in the 23rd mile of the Santa Rosa (CA) Marathon and could not be revived. Considering that there is a definitive death rate in marathon running – after all, running one is like giving yourself a mild heart attack – a fatality during a 26.2-mile race is no great surprise. According to a 2019 literature review published by the British Medical Journal, the death rate among male marathoners is 1 per 100,000 participants and 0.4 per 100,000 among females. Additionally, the deaths typically occur during the last 6.5 miles.

Still, some such incidents are more predictable – and therefore more preventable — than others.

For instance, the Santa Rosa victim collapsed during mile 14 of the Boston Marathon earlier this year but survived. Then, apparently because his collapse was attributed to rhabdomyolysis – a condition involving systemic muscle damage from overtraining — he was cleared to resume competitive distance running according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Rhabdomyolysis or not, that first collapse back in April should have been a red flag. The medical literature indicates rhabdomyolysis will trigger cardiomyopathy in rare cases.

Trouble is also predictable and preventable when running any distance of significance is contemplated in oppressive heat. I thought all school administrators, coaches, and physical education teachers knew that. Perhaps not, though, at an elementary school in southern California, where a 12-year-old boy went down while performing – according to his family – a punishment run last week. Apparently, he had not dressed properly for his physical education class and was made to run as a result.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the child was overcome in triple digit heat around 11 a.m. He could not be resuscitated.

First, running should never be used as a punishment. More importantly, conditioning runs for anyone should not take place in triple digit heat, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is at its strongest.

For interscholastic runners, who are running voluntarily and at distances far shorter than a marathon, there is at least one other potential hazard, besides heat and heart, that needlessly contributes to the sport’s fatality rate: the motor vehicle.

The current issue of Sports Health includes a study of catastrophic injuries related to cross country that occurred between 2011 and 2020 across the United States and were compiled by the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury (NCCSIR) at the University of North Carolina (UNC). In all, there were eight pedestrian-involved motor vehicle accidents, affecting 11 student athletes, killing 9 of them.

In 2009, two Highland High School Cross Country teammates, Nicole O’Malley and Renee Cox, were struck by a car on 45th St. O’Malley broke her left ankle while Cox dislocated and fractured her left shoulder. Still, they were relatively fortunate, returning to competition a year later.

More recently, in 2021, a middle school cross country runner in Portage was struck while crossing a street. The student’s identity was never released and, despite needing transport to the hospital via ambulance, his or her injuries were not life threatening.

In a study published more than 40 years ago, 65 joggers were hit by motor vehicles over the course of one year. Most of the incidents occurred in the afternoon, typically were the result of crossing the street away from an intersection, and resulted in 30 deaths.

After analyzing the circumstances of the incidents chronicled in their study, the authors of the Sports Health study – from UNC and the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut — made the following recommendations:

Run on sidewalks if available.

If you must run in the street, run facing traffic – not with traffic.

Cross streets only at intersections and/or crosswalks.

Avoid running in the dark.

Wear bright reflective clothing, especially on wrists and ankles.

Warm up and cool down “at locations other than by the road or on a sidewalk.”

Do not wear headphones.

A school’s emergency action plan (EAP) should include runner safety measures, that are reviewed and practiced annually.

Pedestrian fatalities increased by 45% nationwide (according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) between 2009 and 2017 and participation in high school cross county jumped 38% between 2002 and 2019 (according to the National Federation of State High School Associations). Considering those numbers, implementing these recommendations – at the state and local level — are more crucial than ever.

