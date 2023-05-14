HAMMOND — Ryan Sanders is no stranger to Olympia Lanes or the area’s bowling community. He’s been bowling for years. But the Hammond native never entered the Times Classic.

“I’ve been bowling all my life but with work and everything, I’ve just been bowling one league,” Sanders said. “I don’t know why I never bowled (the Classic). I’m always in the area. I don’t know why.”

For about five years, he gave up the game. He was burned out. He got back into it about three years ago.

“I’m not as serious as I should be. I only bowl one game a year. It used to be three,” he said. “I would say I’m serious, again, though.”

Friends encouraged him to get into more tournaments. He plans to start doing that. If his showing during the first qualifying squad Saturday is any indication, it could be a worthwhile endeavor.

Sanders was just off of the Class A leaderboard with a 755 series, including a 279 game, despite a less-than-perfect day. Coming into Saturday, the cut was 768.

“I missed in some key moments. I left four nine pins, all in the pocket,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t bad, though. I’m happy with it.”

Senior bowler Darrell Johnson also felt like he left some pins out there.

Johnson bowled a 294 in his first game en route to a 786 series, better than all but one score in Class SA during the tournament’s first weekend.

“After I shot the first two games, I thought for sure I was going to get first place,” he said.

The Burnham, Ill. resident hadn’t picked up a bowling ball in about two weeks, he said, due to some problems with his shoulder and his back. A few trips to the chiropractor seem to have fixed the issues.

“I feel great,” he said.

Johnson has been bowling in the tournament “for years,” twice qualifying for the semifinals in Class C. He’ll be out of town next weekend so he won’t have a chance to improve his qualifying score.

The final qualifying squads are Saturday and Sunday with the finals coming June 4.

“This is a very important tournament to me. It’s got a lot of tradition. I’ve bowled in since I was in my 20s and I’m in my 50s now,” Johnson said. “Me and my friends used to come out and bowl this every year so this is always an important tournament to me. I always wanted to win it.”

