Ryan Sexson resigns as Calumet College's men's basketball coach

Aside from making history on the court, Sexson said he is most proud of what his players were able to accomplish off it. As the coach of an NAIA program, his recruiting often included players that may have been overlooked in athletics or — from a broader perspective — in life.

The ultimate goal for Sexson, regardless of what happened on the hardwood, was to see his athletes graduate. His dedication to their education did not go unnoticed.

"He definitely would go above and beyond for us, even when we didn't always want that for ourselves," said former guard Alantae Crawford, who graduated in 2015. "There were countless times when he was in classrooms trying to get teachers to work with our players to get their grades up or help them pass so they could get that degree."

Fellow 2015 alum and former guard Franqlin Gatson shared the same gratitude as Crawford. Without Sexson's guidance, he doesn't think he would have been able to make it through college.

"Coach Sexson actually helped shape me into the man I am today," Gatson said. "Flat out, when I came to him I was an angry kid. I was selfish and self centered, but he showed me a lot of patience and a lot of love."

"He watched me grow and never turned his back on me."