Ryan Sexson resigns as Calumet College's men's basketball coach
Ryan Sexson resigns as Calumet College's men's basketball coach

Calumet College Men's Basketball

Ryan Sexson, center, has stepped down as the Calumet College men's basketball coach after 13 seasons at the helm.

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

WHITING — If there was a way to balance it all, Ryan Sexson would still be the men's basketball coach at Calumet College.

The 2020-21 season is just a few months away, but for the first time in 14 years, Sexson won't be there to lead the Crimson Wave. He announced his decision to resign Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.

"I'm a teacher, I'm a coach, I'm a dad, I'm a husband, and to try to do all of those things well and to the level that I want to do them, it just became time that something had to go," said Sexson, who teaches eighth grade social studies at Hanover Central Middle School. "Obviously, I'm not getting divorced, I'm not giving my kids away and teaching pays the bills and provides the insurance, so I had to let go of the basketball side of things."

Sexson started his tenure at Calumet College in 2006-07 as an assistant coach, before taking over the program ahead of the 2007-08 campaign. In his 13 seasons, Sexson posted a 180-212 record.

The highlight of Sexson's career was the 2016-17 season, in which the Crimson Wave won their first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference  South Division Championship and earned their first trip to the NAIA Division II National Tournament.

"It was surreal for the guys, for our program and for the school," Sexson said. "Just to go out there and hear Calumet College be introduced on a national stage was really, really cool."

Aside from making history on the court, Sexson said he is most proud of what his players were able to accomplish off it. As the coach of an NAIA program, his recruiting often included players that may have been overlooked in athletics or — from a broader perspective — in life.

The ultimate goal for Sexson, regardless of what happened on the hardwood, was to see his athletes graduate. His dedication to their education did not go unnoticed.

"He definitely would go above and beyond for us, even when we didn't always want that for ourselves," said former guard Alantae Crawford, who graduated in 2015. "There were countless times when he was in classrooms trying to get teachers to work with our players to get their grades up or help them pass so they could get that degree."

Fellow 2015 alum and former guard Franqlin Gatson shared the same gratitude as Crawford. Without Sexson's guidance, he doesn't think he would have been able to make it through college.

"Coach Sexson actually helped shape me into the man I am today," Gatson said. "Flat out, when I came to him I was an angry kid. I was selfish and self centered, but he showed me a lot of patience and a lot of love."

"He watched me grow and never turned his back on me."

