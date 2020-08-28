Ryan Walsh, Andrean blank Lake Central to get back on track

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Friday night felt good for Ryan Walsh and Andrean.

The 59ers were coming off a loss to Merrillville to start the season. Walsh did everything he could to get his team back on track.

“Merrillville’s a good team. That was kind of a wake-up call. We knew we had to bring it in practice more,” Walsh said. “We had a good practice week.”

The senior filled a stat sheet Friday, finishing with a blocked punt, three tackles for loss, a sack and 81 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

The Times No. 7 59ers shut out host Lake Central 28-0 in the first meeting between the schools since 1997.

“There’s no such thing as a good loss. Whether we lose or whether we win, we’re always going back to work to do our part as coaches to figure out how to make it better,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Our players know that this is a long season and whatever happens in week one is not indicative of week nine. We’re always going back to work and we’re going to do the same thing tomorrow.”

The 59ers defense created four turnovers, including three interceptions.

“That was extremely satisfying, extremely satisfying. Defense is pretty fun,” Walsh said. “