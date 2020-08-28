Ryan Walsh, Andrean blank Lake Central to get back on track

ST. JOHN — Friday night felt good for Ryan Walsh and Andrean.
The 59ers were coming off a loss to Merrillville to start the season. Walsh did everything he could to get his team back on track.
“Merrillville’s a good team. That was kind of a wake-up call. We knew we had to bring it in practice more,” Walsh said. “We had a good practice week.”
The senior filled a stat sheet Friday, finishing with a blocked punt, three tackles for loss, a sack and 81 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.
The Times No. 7 59ers shut out host Lake Central 28-0 in the first meeting between the schools since 1997.
“There’s no such thing as a good loss. Whether we lose or whether we win, we’re always going back to work to do our part as coaches to figure out how to make it better,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Our players know that this is a long season and whatever happens in week one is not indicative of week nine. We’re always going back to work and we’re going to do the same thing tomorrow.”
The 59ers defense created four turnovers, including three interceptions.
“That was extremely satisfying, extremely satisfying. Defense is pretty fun,” Walsh said. “
LC (1-1) never got any momentum, offensively, and turned the ball over four times. The Indians also hurt themselves with nine penalties for 75 yards, mostly in the first half.
“Anytime you pitch a shutout, it’s obviously a satisfying win. We did enough good things to where they didn’t get in the end zone,” Skinner said. “Our defense rallied to the football all night. They played fast and they played physical, gang tackling all over the field. That constant pressure, that physicality, maybe led to some mistakes (from LC).”
Offense was a struggle early for the 59ers (1-1), as well. Lake Central won the field position battle for most of the first quarter, twice pinning Andrean deep inside its own territory with punts.
“When we needed to make a play, we made a play. When we needed to get a stop, somebody stepped up, usually multiple guys,” Skinner said. “
Andrean flipped the script on its third drive, moving the ball 90 yards before finishing with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Joe Cimino to Alonzo Paul.
Walsh broke a few arm tackles in the backfield on a counter play and outran the Lake Central secondary for a 55-yard score with just over two minutes left in the first half. Andrean took a 14-0 lead into the break.
“The hole was there and I just busted to the outside, made a move and scored,” Walsh said.
Sophomore Drayk Bowen scored on a 1-yard run set up by Walsh’s blocked punt. Evan Gilligan threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nicky Flesher with under two minutes to play to cap the scoring.
