Ryan Wells wins 90th Lake-Porter Amateur in playoff

LOCAL GOLF
Wells captures Lake-Porter Amateur: Ryan Wells won a four-hole, sudden-death playoff to capture the 90th Lake-Porter Amateur Championship Flight title Sunday at Palmira Golf & Country Club in St. John. Wells shot a second-round 77 to finish at 149 along with Marty Hynes, who closed with a 74, and Finn Kiger, who had a 78. Bryan Kasper shot a 150 to win the Senior Flight, while Tony Holquin Jr. took the Super Senior title, shooting 147. Kyle Grennes shot a 155 to win the Mid-Handicap title.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Highland rolls at World Series: Highland improved to 2-0 in pool play at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama, by beating the Charleston, Missouri, Fighting Squirrels 9-3. Highland plays the host Alabama Rawdogs at 1 p.m. Monday.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Sioux City: The Sioux City Explorers turned six RailCats errors into nine unearned runs en route to a 12-5 win in Sioux City, Iowa. Jesus Marriaga and Zach Welz had two hits each for the RailCats (27-41), who open a seven-game homestand at 7:10 p.m. Monday against the Sioux Falls Canaries.
MEN'S SOCCER
Short-handed Fire earns draw: Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and the 10-man Chicago Fire tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Wyatt Omsberg of Chicago (3-9-4) was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.
AUTO RACING
Caps, Pruett won in NHRA: Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season. Aaron Stanfield won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped Pro Stock Motorcycle.
PRO GOLF
Sorenstam coasts to Senior Open victory: Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Openin Fairfield, Connecticut, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the wire-to-wire victory. Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
Gavins, Anannarukarn win in Northern Ireland: England’s Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title at the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to win the women's tournament after a playoff. The event featured simultaneous men's and women's tournaments.
PRO FOOTBALL
Dolphins tight ends go on COVID reserve list: Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and former Bear Adam Shaheen. Gesicki’s 703 yards receiving in 2020 ranked fourth among NFL tight ends.