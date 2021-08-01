Ryan Wells wins 90th Lake-Porter Amateur in playoff

LOCAL GOLF

Wells captures Lake-Porter Amateur: Ryan Wells won a four-hole, sudden-death playoff to capture the 90th Lake-Porter Amateur Championship Flight title Sunday at Palmira Golf & Country Club in St. John. Wells shot a second-round 77 to finish at 149 along with Marty Hynes, who closed with a 74, and Finn Kiger, who had a 78. Bryan Kasper shot a 150 to win the Senior Flight, while Tony Holquin Jr. took the Super Senior title, shooting 147. Kyle Grennes shot a 155 to win the Mid-Handicap title.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Highland rolls at World Series: Highland improved to 2-0 in pool play at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama, by beating the Charleston, Missouri, Fighting Squirrels 9-3. Highland plays the host Alabama Rawdogs at 1 p.m. Monday.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats fall to Sioux City: The Sioux City Explorers turned six RailCats errors into nine unearned runs en route to a 12-5 win in Sioux City, Iowa. Jesus Marriaga and Zach Welz had two hits each for the RailCats (27-41), who open a seven-game homestand at 7:10 p.m. Monday against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

MEN'S SOCCER