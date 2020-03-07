Rycerz's late goal lifts Bishop Noll past Valparaiso for Class 2A state hockey title

DYER — Fortunate bounce. Opportunistic time. Game winner. State champions.
Over the course of about one second, Owen Rycerz saw an open net emerge before him and slammed in the goal that gave Bishop Noll a 2-1 win over Valparaiso Saturday in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association 2A state final at the Midwest Training and Ice Center.
Senior Tommy DeLaney led a break in the final tense minute of action side-by-side with Rycerz and sent a shot attempt of his own off the shin guard of a Valparaiso defender. Viking goalkeeper Henry Anderson was left out of place as the puck bounded directly toward Rycerz.
He took care of the rest.
“It literally came right to my stick and the goal was completely wide open,” said Rycerz, a sophomore at Hanover Central. “I had all the room in the world. If I missed that I’d have been mad at myself forever.”
The score was Rycerz’s second of two goals in a win that gave Bishop Noll its third state championship in program history. He also netted one just nine seconds into the second period — again off an assist from DeLaney — to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Valparaiso’s Cameron Deranek tied the score with a slap shot from near the blue line midway through the second period. The teams exchanged chances but were otherwise in lockstep with one another until DeLaney and Rycerz connected for the second time on the game-winner.
“(Rycerz) and Tommy have been our offensive leaders this year,” Bishop Noll coach Rich Sobilo said. “(Rycerz) is just a beast. Kids call him ‘Beast’ because he’s just so big and so fast. He’s hard to stop. He gets the puck in that sort of situation and he’s going to bury it. To play the way he’s playing as a sophomore is unbelievable, and we all needed that from him today.”
Valparaiso was left on the losing end despite a performance Sobilo and Rycerz both described as one of the toughest tests Bishop Noll faced all season, particularly lauding Anderson’s goalkeeping.
Valparaiso senior Samuel Borger said he was proud of the way the Vikings played but added the circumstances by which they lost is going to sting.
“I thought we played them all right but they got the bounce in the end,” Borger said. “There’s not much when you can do when the puck falls straight on the stick.”
That much isn’t lost on Sobilo, who said he was sympathetic for Valparaiso but that “sometimes hockey is unfair like that.” There was going to be a breaking point eventually, and when Rycerz saw his opportunity to put the game away he did.
“It just feels so good to win this thing,” Rycerz said. “We won’t forget this feeling for a long time.”
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
ISHSA Hockey 2A State Final: Valparaiso vs. Bishop Noll
Merrillville wide receiver JoJo Johnson verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Sunday. The junior, who held several Division I scholarship offers, said Cincinnati was the other college he heavily considered.