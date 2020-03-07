Rycerz's late goal lifts Bishop Noll past Valparaiso for Class 2A state hockey title

“(Rycerz) and Tommy have been our offensive leaders this year,” Bishop Noll coach Rich Sobilo said. “(Rycerz) is just a beast. Kids call him ‘Beast’ because he’s just so big and so fast. He’s hard to stop. He gets the puck in that sort of situation and he’s going to bury it. To play the way he’s playing as a sophomore is unbelievable, and we all needed that from him today.”

Valparaiso was left on the losing end despite a performance Sobilo and Rycerz both described as one of the toughest tests Bishop Noll faced all season, particularly lauding Anderson’s goalkeeping.

Valparaiso senior Samuel Borger said he was proud of the way the Vikings played but added the circumstances by which they lost is going to sting.

“I thought we played them all right but they got the bounce in the end,” Borger said. “There’s not much when you can do when the puck falls straight on the stick.”

That much isn’t lost on Sobilo, who said he was sympathetic for Valparaiso but that “sometimes hockey is unfair like that.” There was going to be a breaking point eventually, and when Rycerz saw his opportunity to put the game away he did.

“It just feels so good to win this thing,” Rycerz said. “We won’t forget this feeling for a long time.”

