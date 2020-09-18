Sammy Brewer's late field goal gives Crown Point homecoming win

Swopes completed 23-of-37 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 34 yards and a score on the ground. Sophomore receiver Colton Wilkie was his top target with 11 catches for 133 yards.

While Portage did manage to outgain Crown Point 399 yards to 239, the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) forced three turnovers via two interceptions in the red zone to fend off potential points and by recovering a fumble in Portage territory that led to a Crown Point touchdown of its own.

“You look at what we did and it wasn’t great but we made plays when we needed to,” senior linebacker Reilly Granger said. “We did just enough and the offense was there for us.”

So was Brewer.

He couldn’t help but compare the excitement on Friday’s win to the disappointment he felt coming up just short on a 42-yard try late in last year’s sectional final loss to Merrillville on the same field that could have pushed Crown Point into the regional. It still bothers him.

But without going through that kick and the aftermath of building himself back up, Brewer said he may have never gotten into a position to do what he did against Portage.