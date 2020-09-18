Sammy Brewer's late field goal gives Crown Point homecoming win

CROWN POINT — In the moments leading up to the first game-winning field goal of his career, Crown Point junior kicker Sammy Brewer wasn’t thinking about the pressure of a 26-yard field goal try with 12.2 seconds left and the scoreboard showing a tie ballgame.
Instead, the second-year starter struck up a conversation with his holder about what he was going to do later that night. The kick wasn’t a concern.
“I wasn’t worried about it,” Brewer said.
He proved it, too. Brewer shook off two Times No. 8 Portage attempts to ice him before the kick and knocked in the field goal to give Crown Point a 24-21 homecoming win and spoil a comeback effort from Portage.
Crown Point junior kicker Sammy Brewer puts CP up 24-21 with a 26-yard field goal with 7.8 seconds left #nwipreps pic.twitter.com/2RWhvTPCZn— Sam Beishuizen (@Sam_Beishuizen) September 19, 2020
“We can count on Sammy,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “Sammy’s been kicking footballs for us for a long time. It’s a credit to him that he’s got nerves of steel and was able to come in and get the job done.”
Brewer’s kick put a cap on a dramatic fourth quarter that saw Portage (2-3, 1-2) erase what was as large as a 21-7 Crown Point lead with just 9:47 left with two late scores.
The latter came when Indian senior receiver Myles Sisco hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Tylee Swopes on fourth down with just 1:56 remaining to even the score at 21-21. On the ensuing kickoff, Crown Point senior Logan Treston brought back the kick to the Portage 15 to set the table for Brewer’s kick.
Swopes completed 23-of-37 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 34 yards and a score on the ground. Sophomore receiver Colton Wilkie was his top target with 11 catches for 133 yards.
While Portage did manage to outgain Crown Point 399 yards to 239, the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) forced three turnovers via two interceptions in the red zone to fend off potential points and by recovering a fumble in Portage territory that led to a Crown Point touchdown of its own.
“You look at what we did and it wasn’t great but we made plays when we needed to,” senior linebacker Reilly Granger said. “We did just enough and the offense was there for us.”
So was Brewer.
He couldn’t help but compare the excitement on Friday’s win to the disappointment he felt coming up just short on a 42-yard try late in last year’s sectional final loss to Merrillville on the same field that could have pushed Crown Point into the regional. It still bothers him.
But without going through that kick and the aftermath of building himself back up, Brewer said he may have never gotten into a position to do what he did against Portage.
“(The miss against Merrillville) kind of hurt me,” Brewer said. “Now I never go into a kick thinking I’m going to miss. It’s the same kick. I don’t really care of it’s at the very end of the game. It’s the same thing. I think I’m going to make it every time.”
