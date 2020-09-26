San Francisco Giants release Valparaiso native Jeff Samardzija

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Saturday, a day after the Valparaiso native returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.

Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.

The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.

"I usually sit on the bench for a few minutes before I get ready to go. Sitting there was definitely a little emotional. You take for granted all those times before you've done it," Samardzija said of reflecting Friday.

"You're just always going to be there and you're always going to have that opportunity. I think we all know time goes by real fast. Sitting there looking at the stadium, it's tough. I've had a lot of fun here, very much enjoyed my time. It's been a first-class organization. I was just taking it all in."

Samardzija allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís Jr. among his three hits surrendered in three innings of Friday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7.