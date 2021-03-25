Saniah Johnson, TF South badminton roll to another sectional title

LANSING — Saniah Johnson and Bob Tengstrand had about given up hope.
As the calendar flipped from 2020 to 2021, the pandemic wore on, with classes continuing remotely in District 215 and little word from the Illinois High School Association on whether sports would resume this school year.
There were, Johnson said, "a lot of tears" as she contemplated the idea of missing a second consecutive season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"We took the approach we weren't going to have a badminton season," said Tengstrand, TF South's longtime coach. "The girls were basically depressed."
And then everything changed.
"I was not expecting to get that text message the Thursday before the 25th of January, 'Hey, we're starting Monday,'" Johnson said.
Just like that, South was back in business, rolling to an 18-0 regular-season record, another South Suburban Conference title and, on Thursday, their 11th sectional championship in 12 seasons.
South beat runner-up Lincoln-Way Central 17.5-10.5 and advanced its entire lineup — two singles players and a pair of doubles teams — to the state tournament, scheduled for March 31-April 1 at Hinsdale South.
Johnson lived up to her No. 1 seed in singles, cruising through the bracket without dropping a set. She defeated second-seeded Micaela Cesta of Lincoln-Way Central 21-8, 21-13 in the final.
Two months in, pandemic badminton is starting to feel normal to Johnson.
"It was very difficult at first," she said. "Especially with the restrictions, wearing a mask all the time. Your breathing has to kind of comply with that. ...
"But as I started getting through it more, it got way easier and I started getting back to the way I was sophomore year-slash-junior year at the beginning of it."
In the all-TF South doubles final, top-seeded Paige Drewno and Carla Martinez defeated second-seeded Alondra Rodriguez and Azul Rodriguez 21-15, 21-17.
"It was a really fun thing," Martinez said of facing her teammates with the sectional title on the line. "We said, 'If you guys win, well, nobody's hurt ... we all made it to state.'"
Third-seeded Teanna Duffin was South's other state qualifier, beating fourth-seeded Lillian Luangsomkham of Joliet Central 21-15, 22-20 to finish third in singles.
"We'll see how we do downstate," Tengstrand said. "There's big dogs out there we haven't seen (this season)."
Gallery: TF South hosts IHSA badminton sectional
TF South hosts an IHSA badminton sectional.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.
