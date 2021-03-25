Saniah Johnson, TF South badminton roll to another sectional title

Johnson lived up to her No. 1 seed in singles, cruising through the bracket without dropping a set. She defeated second-seeded Micaela Cesta of Lincoln-Way Central 21-8, 21-13 in the final.

Two months in, pandemic badminton is starting to feel normal to Johnson.

"It was very difficult at first," she said. "Especially with the restrictions, wearing a mask all the time. Your breathing has to kind of comply with that. ...

"But as I started getting through it more, it got way easier and I started getting back to the way I was sophomore year-slash-junior year at the beginning of it."

In the all-TF South doubles final, top-seeded Paige Drewno and Carla Martinez defeated second-seeded Alondra Rodriguez and Azul Rodriguez 21-15, 21-17.

"It was a really fun thing," Martinez said of facing her teammates with the sectional title on the line. "We said, 'If you guys win, well, nobody's hurt ... we all made it to state.'"

Third-seeded Teanna Duffin was South's other state qualifier, beating fourth-seeded Lillian Luangsomkham of Joliet Central 21-15, 22-20 to finish third in singles.