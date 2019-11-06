MUNSTER — Munster is poised to open a new decade the same way it opened the previous decade — winning a sectional crown. The Mustangs added firepower to accomplish that.
Sara Zabrecky transferred from Lake Central as her parents decided to move to Munster. For the first time in organized basketball, she’ll get to play alongside her cousin, Emily Zabrecky.
“I know we've always planned on it, but unfortunately we went to all different schools since elementary, basically, but it's great playing with her,” Sara Zabrecky said.
All those years of practicing in the offseason together are going to finally pay off.
“We always have that weird but good connection where we give each other a look during the fly, and we'll know exactly what we're about to do,” Emily Zabrecky said.
It’s a real treat for eighth-year coach Jim Davidson, who has had to game plan against Sara Zabrecky the past three years.
“Oh, God, it's good,” Davidson said. “I mean, it's still going to be hard, but it's going to be so much easier not having to worry about how to stop it and that's one of the big things is it adds another scorer to our group.
"We felt like we were going to be pretty strong this year before we even knew any of this was going to happen, so her jumping into this with her experience and with her ability to put the ball in the basket — on top of what we already had coming back — we feel like it's going to be a difficult task for people to defend us, as well.”
Munster returns its core from a 15-9 season, including Emily Zabrecky, Delaney McGinty, Aleena Mongerie and Kayla Ziel, who assumed starting point guard duties midseason last year and has become a true floor general. Adding Sara Zabrecky to the mix will take some pressure off the other players.
“She's a shooter (and) we have a lot of shooters back too, having another shooter just makes us more of a deadly weapon to other teams,” Mongerie said. “And then she's also great. She can drive to the basket as well, too. It's nice to have someone other than myself attacking the basket.”
Davidson likes to use a free-flowing offense, which fits Sara Zabrecky’s style and has allowed it to be a smooth transition.
“I want them to learn to play the game,” Davidson said. “Well, she's already kind of a step ahead in that respect and a couple other ones. They like to play that way. It's worked out really well for us and it allows her some freedom. She's going to have the ability to break people down one-on-one or to take them to the basket."
Having her cousin on the team has allowed Sara to get acclimated smoothly and become a leader in the locker room.
“Every girl, if I see them slacking or whatever, I'm going to push them because I have confidence in all these girls,” Sara Zabrecky said. “We're just a great group of girls who keep pushing one another to all reach their full potential.”
The Mustangs are a tight-knit group with designs on winning the Northwest Crossroads Conference and their first Class 4A sectional crown since 2010. Sara Zabrecky’s leadership may be the addition that takes them to new heights.
“I'd say don't underestimate the underestimated, that's for sure," Emily Zabrecky said, "because people have definitely underestimated us within the years and they know that we haven't been the greatest. We also haven't been the worst.”